Marlon Wayans pays tribute to his late mother on their shared birthday: 'Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces'

Marlon Wayans was feeling mixed emotions as he turned 48 on Thursday.

The actor and writer, perhaps best known for In Living Color and White Chicks, revealed in an emotional message that his mother, Elvira, has died. According to TMZ, it happened a few weeks ago, but Wayans hadn’t before spoken about it publicly.

Wayans noted in his post that his birthday, July 23, was especially difficult because he has the same birthday as his mother.

“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces,” Wayans wrote. “I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of [us]. In the midst of this hurt... i just love you ma. #missyou i accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now i got [an] angel to lift me #loveofmylife #bdaygotl s*** ma, i gave you all my bdays... wth do i do now [laughing emoji] millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”

He shared an equally emotional post with a vintage photo of mother and son hours later. “Thank you ma for gifting me pure love,” he captioned it, in part.

Wayans is one of 10 kids, and many of his siblings are in the entertainment industry as well. For instance, brother Keenen Ivory Wayans created the sketch show In Living Color, which aired on Fox from 1990 to 1994. Siblings Kim, Shawn and Damon were also part of it.

Friends of the Wayans family, including Omar Epps, Holly Robinson Peete and La La Anthony, sent their love and condolences.

