'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek clarifies his statement about stopping cancer treatment

One day after releasing his memoir, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek already has an update.

The TV staple had written in The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life that he would stop the experimental immunotherapy treatment that he’s undergoing for advanced pancreatic cancer.

“I’m going to stick with this current protocol, then that’s it. If it doesn't work I’ll probably stop treatment,” he wrote.

But on Wednesday, Trebek clarified that he’s since changed his mind.

“That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times,” Trebek explained on social media.

He added that his current numbers are “very good,” but if that changes, he would resume chemotherapy rather than stopping all treatment. “I am optimistic about my current plan,” Trebek added.

The host, who turned 80 on July 22, even apologized for any confusion.

Trebek has shared regular updates on his health since he revealed his diagnosis in March 2019. Just last week, he said he was “feeling great” albeit fatigued, which is a side effect of the treatment.

Still, he’s looking very forward to returning to the Jeopardy! podium he’s stood behind since 1984, as soon as the coronavirus pandemic allows. The Canadian-born TV star has vowed to continue in his role until he starts slipping.

During a Good Morning America interview on Tuesday, he said the show is already preparing to resume taping once it’s allowed. For now, vintage episodes of the quiz show are airing.

“We’ve redesigned our set to separate the contestants and myself a little bit more from them,” Trebek said. “So we are taking all kinds of precautions. Our testing procedure now is done online.”

To adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, Jeopardy! will tape without a live audience on a schedule of five shows a day, two days week.

