Mark Ruffalo defends Chris Pratt: 'He is just not overtly political as a rule'

Mark Ruffalo has Chris Pratt’s back.

Ruffalo is speaking out in support of his Avengers co-star after Twitter dubbed Pratt the “worst Hollywood Chris.” It all started when a tweet went viral asking people which Chris they would get rid of between Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans.

Well, the internet did its thing and dumped Pratt, mostly over the theory that he supports President Donald Trump. (The Jurassic World star’s connection to a church with anti-LGBTQ+ views was also mentioned. As was that “insensitive” voting-related joke.) But according to Ruffalo, Pratt is “as solid a man there is.”

“I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” Ruffalo tweeted Tuesday. “He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

While Pratt may not be “overtly political” the same cannot be said for his colleague. Ruffalo is quite vocal in his criticism of President Trump, declaring in February, “The world should consider my president public enemy number one.”

Ruffalo is among the many Avengers stars coming together Tuesday night for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, hosted by the Russo brothers. They will be joined by Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana. For those wondering, no, Pratt has not been mentioned as having any involvement in tonight’s “Voters Assemble” event.

