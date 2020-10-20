Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say it's been 'special' spending quality time at home with Archie

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a silver-lining to the coronavirus pandemic has been the quality time they’ve spent with son Archie. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted a special edition of TIME100 Talks and discussed what life at home has been like the past several months.

“All things considered, everyone is grappling with a different version of the same thing,” Meghan said while sitting next to her husband. “For us, we are just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special.”

The couple, who recently relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif., specially curated Tuesday’s episode which focused on the state of our digital experience. Harry stressed the importance of checking in on one another right now.

“Yeah, I think when people ask, ‘How are you?’ I sense, you know, it’s a case of ‘Really, how are you?’” he explained. “Before this year, I think everyone sort of throws that term around and everyone’s satisfied with a ‘Yeah, I'm good. I’m fine, thanks.’ And then it’s moving on to something else.”

He continued, “This year, more so than ever, it really is a question of ‘No, no, no. Actually, how are you?’”

Harry said he and the former Suits actress are “good.”

“There’s a lot of stuff to be focused on, a lot of work. As Meghan quite rightly said, this is an opportunity to spend more time as a family than we probably would otherwise,” he noted.

That includes witnessing some big milestones. Archie, who turned 1 in May, recently started walking and the couple gushed about how “fortunate” they are to have been there.

“We were both there for his first steps,” Harry said during a live video chat with Malala Yousafzai. “His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more,” Meghan added. “We’d miss a lot of those moments.”

Archie has plenty of space to run — and fall — as he pleases at the family’s 7-acre property in the ritzy Montecito community.

“I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months,” Harry shared in August. “Our little man is our number one priority but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.”

