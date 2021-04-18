Madonna calls gun control 'a new vaccination' in passionate Instagram post: 'It will save lives'

Megan Johnson
·3 min read
Madonna, 62, spoke out on Instagram about the need for gun control. (Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Madonna is speaking her mind on gun control.

The iconic singer, 62, took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of photos and videos advising Americans to "wake up" in response to chronic gun violence.

"There’s a new vaccination!" Madonna captioned her first post. "It's called GUN CONTROL! Should be mandatory. It will SAVE LIVES!"

In the NSFW video, Madonna wears a bright blue balaclava as she plasters signs reading "#WAKEUPAMERICA" and "#GUNCONTROLNOW" across Los Angeles.

"Have you heard of this new vaccination for America? It's going to keep us all alive. It's going to keep us all safe. It's called gun control," Madonna says to the camera with a paint roller in hand. "OK? It's called gun safety. A new vaccination. Should be mandatory. We're all citizens." 

In a follow-up post, Madonna went into more detail regarding police violence. Posing in front of the signs she put up on a Los Angeles street, the singer spoke about recent cases in which young men of color have been killed by police officers. 

"Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Daunte Wright was 20! The officers who killed them are only being charged with manslaughter. This is insanity. Horrific. And yet it has become normalized in our society," she wrote.

She went on to write that "the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own," and argued that officers should go to jail without trial.

"Yes, people kill people, not guns," she wrote in a lengthy caption. "If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns. As for police killing innocent children, shooting and suffocating and brutalizing innocent people, they should go immediately to jail for the rest of their lives. No trial, no corrupt justice system."

The singer's declaration comes just days after she got into a heated argument on Instagram with a follower regarding gun control, Complex reported.

After posting a clip on gun violence statistics, Madonna wrote “There have been over 130 mass shootings in the U.S. so far and we’ve only gotten to April. A tragedy made all the more tragic because there is [a] solution. It’s called Gun Control! Wake up America! History just keeps repeating itself.”

One commenter shot back, "You live behind high walls of protection. You do not live in the real world.” In response, Madonna wrote, “I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you.”

“You know nothing about me or my life,” she continued “The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system, which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color.”

“Of course your name is Karen,” Madonna added, poking fun at the commenter's name. 

