Madonna dances in new video, weeks after hospitalization

Madonna appears in good spirits after posting a dancing video on Instagram, weeks after being released from the hospital. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA)

Madonna is back — and she brought her dancing shoes with her.

It’s been a month since the Queen of Pop, 64, was released from the hospital after experiencing a bacterial infection. Now, she’s ready to move her body again.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of her first album, Madonna, released on July 27, 1983 with chart-toppers like “Holiday,” “Lucky Star” and "Borderline" that helped to establish her unique voice in pop music, the singer posted a dancing video on Instagram showing her in good spirits.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote alongside a clip of her dancing in front a bathroom mirror. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”

Numerous fans were quick to share words of affirmation for the star and her iconic album: “Still my favorite album ever,” wrote DJ and producer Diplo.

Meanwhile, the Weeknd added, “You dropped this 👑”

“There she is!!!!!” wrote Andy Cohen, as Daisy Fuentes added: “Yes QUEEN 👏🏼🔥❤️”

“So happy to see you my Lucky star 🌟 happy Anniversary of the album that started it all. Love you,” one fan wrote. Another added: “The dream of conquering the world worked!!!”

Road to recovery

It’s been quite a summer for the mother of six — Lourdes, 26; Rocco, 22; David, 17; Mercy, 17; and twins Estere and Stella, both 10 — who's been open about her road to recovery.

In a July 10 Instagram post, the singer spoke out for the first time since the hospital scare, which caused her to be admitted for several days due to a bacterial infection — resulting in the North American leg of her Celebration tour to be rescheduled.

“My first thought what I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote at the time. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” she continued. "I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

News of her hospitalization was first shared by the singer's longtime manager Guy Oseary, who released a statement on June 28 revealing that she'd developed a “serious bacterial infection” that led to a "several-day stay in the ICU."

While Oseary never specified what kind of infection it was, health experts have speculated it might have been sepsis, a condition that occurs when your immune responses overreact to a bacterial infection.

A source later told Page Six that Madonna had been working 12-hour days leading up to the tour, which was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, and that she was found unresponsive before being rushed to the hospital. Those reports have yet to be confirmed, however.

Soon after, sources told Yahoo Entertainment that the singer was recovering well at home. Many of the singer's close friends — including Rosie O’Donnell and Debi Mazar — were quick to send positive messages her way.