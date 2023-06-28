Madonna hospitalized for 'serious bacterial infection,' postpones 'Celebration' tour

Madonna postponed her 'Celebration' tour due to 'serious bacterial infection' and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Madonna is recovering from a "serious" health scare after landing in the ICU over the weekend. As a result, the 64-year-old singer's highly-anticipated world tour is rescheduled. A source tells Yahoo Entertainment "she is out of the ICU now and recovering."

Guy Oseary, the icon's longtime manager, released a statement on Wednesday and revealed that Madonna developed a bacterial infection.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," he wrote on social media. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Page Six claimed that Madonna was found unresponsive on Saturday and rushed to a hospital in New York City. The "Material Girl" singer was reportedly "intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering." However, a rep for Madonna did not immediately respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

Madonna's "Celebration" tour, which honors the 40th anniversary of her legendary career, was scheduled to begin on July 15 at in Vancouver. She was set to perform her greatest hits for 35 cities across North America and Europe.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna shared in a January.

