Madonna is 'back home and feeling better' after emergency hospitalization: report

Madonna's friend Rosie O'Donnell is sharing a positive health update. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Madonna is "back home" and "feeling good" as she recovers from the bacterial infection that led to her emergency hospitalization.

A day after the news broke that the pop icon suffered the health scare, which landed her in the ICU on Saturday, comes a positive update: A source told People magazine, "She's back home and feeling better."

Rosie O'Donnell, the "Material Girl" singer's close friend and A League of Their Own co-star, echoed the good news.

"She's feeling good," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them doing yoga together (on O'Donnell's eponymous talk show in 1998). O'Donnell included a thumbs-up emoji.

Debi Mazar, another member of Madonna's inner circle, reiterated that Madge is "on the mend & home resting." She called her the "strongest gal I know."

A rep for Madonna has not yet responded to Yahoo's request for comment.

Guy Oseary, the icon's longtime manager, released the statement about the medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon. While he said a "full recovery is expected," he noted the superstar was "still under medical care." Her upcoming Celebration tour, which was to kick off on July 15, has been put on pause.

A source told Yahoo Entertainment on Wednesday that Madonna was "out of the ICU now" at that point "and recovering."

There's been no shortage of speculation about the superstar's health crisis over the last 24 hours. Sources told New York Post's Page Six that the performer — who has been "strenuously rehearsing" for her tour and putting in "12-hour days" — was found unresponsive Saturday and rushed to a New York City hospital, where she was intubated in the ICU. However, the report has not been confirmed by her reps.

Story continues

The tabloid the Daily Mail claimed a family member told the outlet that in the immediate aftermath of her hospitalization, her family worried "that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation." Also, the outlet claimed Madonna's management team held a crisis meeting on Zoom on Sunday amid fears that she might not survive. Again, that's also unconfirmed.

Madonna's sons, Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 17, have been photographed coming and going from the star's home on NYC's Upper East Side since news broke. Page Six claims eldest daughter Lourdes, 26, has been by her side. Madonna is also mom to Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Just last week, Madonna celebrated the twins graduating from elementary school.

As we wait for further information, perhaps something from the star herself, Kathy Griffin called on social media commenters to be kinder with their words, slamming many for their "ageism and misogyny." The comedian said that while she doesn't know Madonna personally, the singer "has provided the world with decades of music and entertainment." She said there's been an unnecessary and mean "piling on" she's seen on the internet of people "making fun of" Madonna's health crisis.

"Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick I deal with it all the time, and she’s freaking Madonna," said Griffin. "I care about her health, and I’m glad she can go back on this tour."

There have been many positive messages shared by other stars, including some from Madonna's Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Rosanna Arquette, Rita Wilson and more.