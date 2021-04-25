Madonna, 62, kisses boyfriend, 27, in birthday selfies: 'Let's get unconscious'

Madonna celebrated her boyfriend's birthday by posting affectionate Instagram photos. (Photo: REUTERS/Johannes Eisele)

Madonna, 62, rang in her boyfriend's 27th birthday with a celebratory smoke and sweet PDA.

On Saturday, the pop icon shared a photo slideshow featuring the couple of two years kissing. "Happy Birthday My Love," she captioned the Instagram photos. "Thank you for opening my eyes. How can I explain how I feel? Let's get Unconscious" referring to a lyric in her 1995 hit "Bedtime Story."

Madonna and dancer Ahlamalik Williams began dating about two years ago, with fans catching onto their romance from an Instagram photo of the pair aboard a boat. "Saying good-bye to 2019! We continue to swim with sharks! And take the road less traveled by!!" Madonna wrote.

And the Material Girl gushed over Williams in a Valentine's Day caption that accompanied photos of the affectionate couple. "Been around the World with my Valentine this Year," Madonna wrote on Instagram. "Oh what a beautiful trip. Happy Valentines Day Mr. Williams."

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Madonna has maintained her controversial edge over time — last month, she near broke Instagram with a series of bondage-inspired lingerie photos, then went topless for the gram. And last month, Madonna got her very first tattoo bearing the letters L R D M S E, which signifies her six children: daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, son Rocco, 20, son David Banda, 15, daughter Mercy, 15, and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 8.

Lourdes, who looks almost identical to her famous mom, recently opened up to Vanity Fair about her childhood with Madge, taking ballet classes at the age of 3 (“My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential”), her high school ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet (“I respect him a lot") and being “super fascinated" with Marc Jacobs's tattoos on the set of Madonna's photo shoot for Louis Vuitton.

