Caitlyn Jenner accepts Joy Behar's apology for misgendering her on 'The View': 'I’m not about cancel culture'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Solé
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlyn Jenner (R) accepted Joy Behar&#39;s apology for misgendering her on
Caitlyn Jenner (R) accepted Joy Behar's apology for misgendering her on "The View." (Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner doesn't hold a grudge against The View's Joy Behar, who apologized for misgendering the reality star while criticizing her campaign for California governor. 

"Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar," the former Olympian, 71, tweeted on Friday night. "I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns." 

That day, Behar apologized on The View for misgendering Caitlyn while debating her campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election. "So first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," said Behar, 78. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."

"Sunny, he's got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?" Behar asked co-host Sunny Hostin during the episode. "That's who's running his campaign — her campaign, rather." Parscale is former President Trump's campaign manager, who stepped down after his September arrest (his wife Candice told police he assaulted her, allegations she later withdrew).

"I think that he should — she, rather — should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California," added Behar.

Caitlyn, whose daughters are Kendall and Kylie Jenner and whose step-daughters are Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, publicly transitioned in 2015, the same year her divorce from Kris Jenner was finalized.  

On Friday, Caitlyn faced criticism after announcing the campaign on Instagram. "I’m in! California is worth fighting for," the former Olympian wrote. "…Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision." In a press release, Caitlyn criticized Newsom for his pandemic management, including an "over-restrictive lockdown" and tier system based on COVID-19 data that prevented many schools in California from providing in-person learning. 

However, the news was shocking to Twitter, where the hashtag #SayNoToJenner circulated.  

"You are running as a Republican?!" wrote Alyssa Milano. "Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth." While comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, "Caitlyn driving a car was not the best choice for her official campaign photo. RIP Kim Howe." In 2015, Caitlyn was involved in a multi-car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in Calif., that resulted in the death of Howe, 69. No criminal charges were filed against Caitlyn, who had rear-ended Howe. However the following year, Caitlyn settled a civil lawsuit filed by Howe's stepchildren.  

While the ladies of The View debated the campaign. "I think breaking the glass ceiling is a good thing," said Ana Navarro. "She is incredibly passionate about political issues.

"I would take a celebrity over [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene, [Senator] Ted Cruz," said Sara Haines, pointing out that career politicians don't necessarily make good candidates. 

Hostin flatly disagreed. "I think we've had enough of reality stars running our government. It didn't really work out for the past four years," she said, referencing to Trump. "She's woefully unprepared."

And Meghan McCain added, "I don't take this that seriously — maybe I should — I don't think she's going to win."

On her website, Caitlyn does not indicate whether she is running as a Republican, however according to Axios, she is backed by a team of GOP names. 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Joy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

    Joy Behar is apologizing "if anybody was upset" that she repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View, blaming it on not getting "enough sleep." Behar drew criticism on Friday after she incorrectly referred to Jenner using "he" or "his" multiple times during a segment about the former athlete's California gubernatorial run, per Mediaite. While Behar did also use the right pronouns throughout the segment, she had to correct her wrong pronoun usage more than once. She subsequently apologized on the air. "Let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," Behar said. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever. It just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that." Behar's misgendering of Jenner had been called out on Twitter while The View aired, with journalist Yashar Ali taking note of it and writing, "I don't know why Joy misgendered her but it's an important reminder that we don't misgender people even if we don't like their politics." "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night." WATCH: The View‘s Joy Behar apologized after repeatedly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner in a segment on her run for Governor of California. pic.twitter.com/aN5CvYBq6j — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyRacial justice has a Goldilocks problem

  • Joy Behar apologizes for misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on 'The View,' blames lack of sleep

    Joy Behar has apologized after misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on "The View" during a discussion about Jenner's bid for California governor.

  • Meghan Trainor Shares Video of 2-Month-Old Son Riley's 'Rocky Start': He Is Now 'Happy and Healthy'

    Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed son Riley in February

  • All-star "cast." Remote locations. Here's what Sunday’s historic Pandemic Oscars telecast will look like.

    Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Academy Awards telecast.

  • Sharon Osbourne's missing cat returns home as former 'Talk' co-hosts lend support

    Although Osbourne left "The Talk" on bad terms, some of her former co-hosts shared concern over the missing pet.

  • LeBron cop tweet 'reckless, dangerous': Fraternal Order of Police National VP

    Critics accuse the NBA All-Star of inciting violence. Fraternal Order of Police National Vice President Joe Gamaldi weighs in on 'Fox & Friends.'

  • Fraternal Order of Police VP slams Joy Behar's 'ridiculous' ideas for police officers

    Joe Gamaldi sounds off on Joy Behar for not doing 'any research' before sending a message about police shootings

  • Oprah Was 'Surprised' Meghan Markle Went 'All the Way There' with Racism Claims in 'Powerful' Interview

    "What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were," Oprah said about her March 7 interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

  • The 'pink' supermoon is almost here. When and how to check out the bigger, brighter orb

    The supermoon is happening in April. How and when to watch it.

  • Law & Order: Organized Crime: Stabler Says I Love You

    While the Wheatleys celebrate an important birthday, Benson joins a Stabler family gathering. Bell investigates an accidental death. Jet gets some off-site experience.

  • ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Temporarily Shuts Down Toronto Production Over Off-Set Covid Contact

    EXCLUSIVE: As the coronavirus infections surge in and around Toronto once again, Star Trek Discovery has hit the pause button on production. Months into shooting its fourth season, the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series has shuttered for the next two weeks due to a contact that was a little too close for comfort for CBS Studios. Out […]

  • Joy Behar apologizes for misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on 'The View'

    During "The View," co-host Joy Behar referred to Caitlyn Jenner as a "he" three times while discussing Jenner's bid for California governor.

  • Appeals court sides with Dr. Luke on an issue in Kesha clash

    An appellate court ruled for music producer Dr. Luke on Thursday on an important legal question in his defamation suit against pop star Kesha, saying the Grammy-nominated hitmaker isn't a public figure in the eyes of the law. The decision isn't a final judgment in the long-running court clash between the multiplatinum-selling singer, who says Dr. Luke raped her, and the producer, who denies it and says his onetime protege smeared him with lies.

  • Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Reflects on Relationship With “First Boyfriend” Timothée Chalamet

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter reminisced about her relationship with first love Timothée Chalamet. Scroll on for more details surrounding the former couple.

  • Why We're Not OK With Stabler Confessing His Love to Benson on Law & Order

    We've been waiting for Detective Elliot Stabler to say "I love you" to former partner Olivia Benson on Law & Order for years. So, why does it feel wrong?

  • Michael Chabon ‘Ashamed’ He Didn’t Speak Up About Scott Rudin’s ‘Abusive Behavior’

    “The abuse they suffered and were expected to endure at Scott Rudin Productions, has broken my heart,” author says Pulitzer-winning author and screenwriter Michael Chabon has broken his silence on Scott Rudin, saying that he is “ashamed” for not speaking up about Rudin’s “abusive behavior” toward staffers after 20 years of working with the EGOT winner. Though Chabon said he did not witness many of the stories that have been described in the recent Hollywood Reporter exposé and elsewhere, writing that he never saw Rudin use “vulgar or demeaning epithets” or cause physical injury. But he said he often witnessed Rudin’s outbursts and anger and acted as though nothing had happened. He acknowledges that it does not exonerate him for not speaking out, and that he “knew enough.” “Reading the accounts of Scott Rudin’s present and former employees, of the abuse they suffered and were expected to endure at Scott Rudin Productions, has broken my heart,” Chabon wrote in a blog post Friday. “In the roughly twenty years that I regularly collaborated with Scott, I worked with and got to know many of his employees – a generation of them – from the VPs, to the researchers, to the assistants who worked the phones. I remember Kevin Graham-Caso – he was a sweetheart – and it was a gut-punch to learn, from his brother David’s recent video, about his suicide, following years of struggle with PTSD.” Also Read: Producers Guild Creates Anti-Bullying Task Force Following Scott Rudin Accusations TheWrap has reached out to a rep for Rudin for a request for comment. Chabon had worked with Rudin dating back to the 2000 film adaptation of one of his novels “Wonder Boys.” He also collaborated with him on “The Mysteries of Pittsburgh,” and Rudin once held the rights to “Yiddish Policemen” and Chabon’s biggest work, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” for which Chabon won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Rudin also optioned Chabon’s first screenplay as far back as 1994. Chabon’s statement comes after an April 7 THR article in which former assistants and staffers accused Rudin of physical and mental abuse, including smashing a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and throwing objects. Since then, Rudin has announced that he would be stepping back from his Broadway productions and film and streaming projects, which include the revival of “The Music Man” and five different A24 films. Chabon says he at one point witnessed Rudin berate an employee and throw a pencil that struck the back of the staffer’s head, but that Rudin shortly after called Chabon into his office and behaved as though nothing had happened. Also Read: Is Scott Rudin Finished in Hollywood? “I saw him throw the pencil, I’m certain, only because he didn’t know I was out there in the waiting area,” he wrote. “In my presence, Scott’s behavior was relatively controlled, his criticisms and castigations were offered in a tone that could pass for ‘bantering.’ Sometimes when he didn’t like what he was hearing – a party couldn’t be reached, a restaurant had closed early – his face would flush with anger and I could see him working hard to keep a lid on himself.” Chabon said he also noticed the demeanor of Rudin’s LA offices change once the producer took up residence in New York toward the latter part of the ’90s. “‘You seem good,’ I remember saying to one of his LA development guys in that era, resuming work with him after an interruption of several months,” Chabon wrote. “‘That’s because I’m here,’ he replied brightly, ‘and Scott isn’t.'” Chabon added that even in the early days of working with Rudin, he took for granted his behavior and never used his influence to protect any of the young employees or ask Rudin to stop. He also addressed the video in which Rudin was accused of bullying a former assistant, Kevin Graham-Casio, who later took his own life. Also Read: Scott Rudin Accused of Bullying Former Assistant Who Later Took His Own Life (Video) “I didn’t do that. I didn’t do anything but carry on, as if. I’m not proud of that. Let me state it more honestly: I’m ashamed. I regret, and I want to apologize for, my part in enabling Scott Rudin’s abuse, simply by standing by, saying nothing, looking the other way. “lt’s not an excuse, or anything remotely like a justification, but I didn’t even break with Scott when, in 2010, he turned the fury, vitriol and vituperation against me, in a dispute over the terms of a deal, in a series of potent Rudin email bombs packed with nails, razor blades and personal insults.” Chabon then says he finally stopped working with Rudin five years later, but he still regrets not doing more. “It’s not enough to draw a line, however belatedly. You also have to point to it. You have to call people’s attention to it, and explain why it’s there, why you drew it. That’s another thing I did not have the courage or, to be completely honest, the inspiration or the vision, to do,” Chabon wrote. “I hope, but have no right to expect, that they’ll forgive me for my passivity and participation in the interlocking systems of dysfunction, bias and abuse that make, enable, reward and, worst of all, glorify the behavior for which, thanks to their courage, Scott Rudin is now being called to account.” Read the whole post here. Read original story Michael Chabon ‘Ashamed’ He Didn’t Speak Up About Scott Rudin’s ‘Abusive Behavior’ At TheWrap

  • RuPaul's Drag Race : Cory Booker (RuPaul's Cousin!) Makes a Cameo in Season Finale Sneak Peek

    Cory Booker visits host RuPaul — his distant cousin — in Friday’s season finale

  • Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

    Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor's "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small business and deprived children of in-class schooling. "Californians want better and deserve better from their government," Jenner said in a statement posted on social media. "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor," she said.

  • Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox's relationship timeline: 'Happy Birthday blonde angel baby'

    Here's what you need to know about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship, including date night with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

  • The FDA Is Recalling All Cases of These Mushrooms

    It's likely you've been cooking at home quite a bit lately. If you've discovered this immunity-friendly, Vitamin B-rich mushroom as a great addition to soups or other dishes, unfortunately the FDA is saying you should take a close look—particularly if you're of a certain age or health condition. If you bought—or ate—this type of mushroom, which is known by several common names, here's what you should consider doing.Twice this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called out two brands of the stringy, Q-tip-like Enoki mushroom for concerns of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacterium that causes listeriosis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is most often caused by eating contaminated food. The CDC explains: "The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems." Symptoms of food poisoning from Listeria can include diarrhea, fever, headache, stiff neck, and others—according to one advisory on the FDA's site, "Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."RELATED: Grocery Shortages To Expect in 2021, According to ExpertsThe FDA has specifically mentioned Guan's Mushroom Company of Commerce, California (product of China) and Gold Medal Mushroom Company of Los Angeles (product of Korea) as the two brands to beware of. In both companies' cases, they say no illnesses have been reported but that "the potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes."The FDA states both companies' mushrooms come in 200-gram units and may have been distributed from any of the following states: California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. In both cases, customers are "urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund." The CDC says if you've already eaten these packaged Enoki mushrooms, you should talk to your doctor—and they note: "This is especially important if you are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system."When they're free of contamination concerns, Enoki mushrooms go nicely in soups and some Asian dishes. They're known to boast a lot of fiber, Vitamin B, and more, and have been used in some ancient medicine modalities for liver conditions, digestion, high cholesterol, and blood pressure. Note Enoki mushrooms are sometimes also called by any of the following names: golden needle mushrooms, seafood mushrooms, winter mushrooms and lily mushrooms, according to Umami Insider.If you're cooking, shopping, and living for longevity, check out Totally Surprising Things That Affect Your Lifespan, According to Science.Sign up for the Eat This, Not That! newsletter for the grocery and nutrition news you need each day.