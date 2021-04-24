Caitlyn Jenner accepts Joy Behar's apology for misgendering her on 'The View': 'I’m not about cancel culture'
Caitlyn Jenner doesn't hold a grudge against The View's Joy Behar, who apologized for misgendering the reality star while criticizing her campaign for California governor.
"Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar," the former Olympian, 71, tweeted on Friday night. "I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns."
That day, Behar apologized on The View for misgendering Caitlyn while debating her campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election. "So first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," said Behar, 78. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."
"Sunny, he's got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?" Behar asked co-host Sunny Hostin during the episode. "That's who's running his campaign — her campaign, rather." Parscale is former President Trump's campaign manager, who stepped down after his September arrest (his wife Candice told police he assaulted her, allegations she later withdrew).
"I think that he should — she, rather — should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California," added Behar.
Caitlyn, whose daughters are Kendall and Kylie Jenner and whose step-daughters are Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, publicly transitioned in 2015, the same year her divorce from Kris Jenner was finalized.
On Friday, Caitlyn faced criticism after announcing the campaign on Instagram. "I’m in! California is worth fighting for," the former Olympian wrote. "…Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision." In a press release, Caitlyn criticized Newsom for his pandemic management, including an "over-restrictive lockdown" and tier system based on COVID-19 data that prevented many schools in California from providing in-person learning.
However, the news was shocking to Twitter, where the hashtag #SayNoToJenner circulated.
"You are running as a Republican?!" wrote Alyssa Milano. "Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth." While comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, "Caitlyn driving a car was not the best choice for her official campaign photo. RIP Kim Howe." In 2015, Caitlyn was involved in a multi-car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in Calif., that resulted in the death of Howe, 69. No criminal charges were filed against Caitlyn, who had rear-ended Howe. However the following year, Caitlyn settled a civil lawsuit filed by Howe's stepchildren.
While the ladies of The View debated the campaign. "I think breaking the glass ceiling is a good thing," said Ana Navarro. "She is incredibly passionate about political issues.
"I would take a celebrity over [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene, [Senator] Ted Cruz," said Sara Haines, pointing out that career politicians don't necessarily make good candidates.
Hostin flatly disagreed. "I think we've had enough of reality stars running our government. It didn't really work out for the past four years," she said, referencing to Trump. "She's woefully unprepared."
And Meghan McCain added, "I don't take this that seriously — maybe I should — I don't think she's going to win."
On her website, Caitlyn does not indicate whether she is running as a Republican, however according to Axios, she is backed by a team of GOP names.
