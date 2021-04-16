  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Madison LeCroy wishes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘the best’ amid split

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Madison LeCroy is speaking out about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's breakup.

"I wish them the best," the Southern Charm reality star told Page Six.

While the famous couple didn't mention a third party in their breakup statement on Thursday, saying only that they "realized we are better as friends" and "wish the best for each other," setting off the tumultuous period for the pair was LeCroy's claim that A-Rod had been messaging and calling her.

On the Jan. 28 reunion episode of Bravo's Southern Charm, Andy Cohen tried to get to the bottom of an infidelity scandal involving 30-year-old LeCroy, a Charleston, S.C., makeup artist, while she was in a relationship with cast member Austen Kroll. Cohen described the mystery man as a "very famous, married ex-MLB player." LeCroy acknowledged she exchanged DMs with the person, saying he reached out to her but denied that she “flew to Miami” to hook up with him, as another cast member claimed.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2020 Golden Globes. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“He contacted me," the single mom, said of the situation, "and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him."

Social media went crazy with speculation over who it was. Rodriguez of course wasn't married to Lopez — they postponed their 2020 nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 — but he was later identified as the purported "other man" discussed on the show. Rodriguez did damage control, with someone in his camp denying it.

“He doesn’t know this woman," a Rodriguez source told the New York Post on Feb. 3. "Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two?" as internet sleuths found photos of hers that he hearted. "I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn't hook up with her." 

Related: Here’s what will happen to J.Lo and A-Rod's joint businesses

That denial led LeCroy to speak out — and she said Rodriguez was the mystery man discussed. She said they DMed and had “spoken on the phone” and FaceTimed, but they hadn't "met up" or "been physical." She added: "That's the truth." And while she insisted, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she wouldn't reveal the content of the calls or messages, just that it was "innocent."

LeCroy had been in the headlines just prior due to drama with Jay Cutler, who she briefly dated, and his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari

The DM scandal kicked a rough few months for J.Lo and A-Rod, who started dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2019. They had just attended the inauguration, with Lopez performing. The pair — who had combined their broods ahead of their marriage (they are both parents of two) and had multiple joint ventures together (nearly buying the New York Mets) — still attended the Super Bowl together and celebrated their anniversary and Valentine's Day in a big way. But by early March it was reported they had split. They made the rare move to acknowledge they "working through some things," unrelated to a third party, but they said breakup reports were "inaccurate."

Lopez has been filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, and soon after, Rodriguez visited her there and there was no shortage of paparazzi photos showing them kissing. But whatever they were working through was apparently too large of a hurdle. On Tuesday, A-Rod, posted a sentimental-seeming video to Instagram, set to a Coldplay song, panning by photos and memorabilia documenting his relationship with Lopez.

That was certainly a red flag and hours later they released a breakup statement to the Today show. It said: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

A source close to Rodriguez told Yahoo Entertainment that "there was no third party involved." A second source said the couple "really tried to make it work," but ultimately, "they decided it's better for everyone if they are friends, adding, "It's very amicable."

The former New York Yankee was linked to a number of celebrities after his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis and before Lopez, including Madonna, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Bethenny Frankel. (Scurtis claimed he was unfaithful during their marriage.) Lopez was previously married three times, including to Marc Antony, the father of her twins, and was also engaged to Ben Affleck. She also dated Diddy.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Southern Charm’s Madison Just Responded to Claims She Broke Up Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

    The Bravo star was accused of having an affair with A-Rod earlier this year.

  • Why Jennifer Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez: They 'tried to make it work,' says source

    What went wrong? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announce split.

  • Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez announce breakup: 'We are better as friends'

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are calling it quits after getting engaged in 2019.

  • Madison LeCroy Speaks Out on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Breakup

    👀 👀 👀

  • Amy Schumer says she’s ‘bugging out’ about returning to work 23 months after son’s birth: 'I’m worried'

    The new mom took to Instagram to ask for advice from other working parents.

  • Kimberly Potter, the Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright, Had Her First Court Appearance, Was Released on Bond

    Kimberly Potter, the ex-Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, appeared at a court hearing one day after being charged with second-degree manslaughter.

  • Amelia Hamlin Keeps Scott Disick Close With New Bracelet Dedicated to Him

    Amelia Hamlin proved her and Scott Disick's relationship is going strong with one piece of jewelry. Scroll on to see the bracelet that has fans buzzing.

  • Dua Lipa Earns Her Stripes in a Little Black Dress & Tiger Tights With the Chunkiest Sneakers

    The singer showed off her new sneakers for Puma.

  • Gwen Stefani rocks famous 'Don't Speak' polka-dot dress 25 years later

    Gwen Stefani just gave fans an amazing blast from her style past.

  • Spain acquits man of sexually abusing 14-year-old stepdaughter who gave birth to his child

    A Spanish court has provoked outrage by acquitting a man of sexually abusing his 14-year-old stepdaughter despite the fact she gave birth to his child. The Pamplona court accepted the defendant’s claim that the teenager had sat astride him while he was asleep on the sofa and engaged in penetrative sex. The man said he had no recollection of the supposed encounter as he had been very drunk that night. Close to nine months later, in December 2018, the girl was admitted to hospital and gave birth to a child, something the accused claimed had been a complete surprise to him and the girl’s mother. Social services ordered a paternity test, which confirmed that the stepfather was the father of the baby. The girl’s mother reported the father for alleged sexual abuse of her daughter, who initially said she had been raped in the street before changing her story to corroborate her stepfather’s claim that he had not been conscious when they had sex. The judges, sitting in the same Pamplona court that in 2018 sparked massive feminist protests when acquitting the “wolf pack” gang rapists who were later found guilty on appeal, said that there was insufficient evidence to convict the stepfather. However, the sentence also noted that the girl had “kept her head and eyes facing down” during the trial, “answering questions very briefly in a barely audible voice”. Altamira Gonzalo, vice-president of the Themis women jurists’ association, said the verdict “takes us back to the kind of sentences we used to see in Spain in the 1950s or 60s, when there was complete impunity for men in the family environment”. “The sentence beggars belief. The only thing the court valued is the accused’s right to the presumption of innocence. It has ignored its duty to protect a minor and the fact that the age of consent in Spain is 16,” Ms Gonzalo told The Telegraph. Spain’s parliament this week passed a new child protection law backed by NGOs such as Save the Children, which estimates that only 15 per cent of family abuse cases in Spain are reported. Cira García, a judge from one of Spain’s gender violence courts, said the sentence does not even consider the possibility that the girl may have changed her version of events in order to protect her stepfather. “We are sick of criticising that children’s testimony is often not given credibility and they are accused of lying in court, but here the girl’s word is accepted without question to absolve the accused, even though her account of events is absolutely implausible,” Ms García told the online newspaper Público.

  • Tiger Woods Has Seen a Breakthrough in His Crash Recovery at Home

    You know how they say that laughter is the best medicine? It’s objectively not true, but anyone who’s ever been sick can tell you that keeping your spirits high can go a long way in making you feel better, which ultimately is what healing is all about. That’s why a new report on pro golfer […]

  • Korie Robertson Felt 'Helpless' Leaving Pregnant Daughter Sadie at the Hospital amid COVID Battle

    "I remember as she walked in, I just started bawling in the car," Korie Robertson says

  • EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian West Collaborates With Longtime Friend for KKW Beauty Launch

    For her latest fragrance release, the pop culture personality and businesswoman is partnering with someone outside her family for the first time.

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Here's the story behind the major MCU cameo that blew up on Twitter (spoilers)

    The fifth episode of the hit Disney+ series introduced a 'Seinfeld' alum as an all-new villain.

  • Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Her Birthday in the Boldest Peek-a-Boo Cutout Dress

    The model rang in her birthday in standout fashion this week.

  • TikTokers claim a disgusting drink has dramatic results after a couple days: 'My skin is so clear'

    According to experts, this new trend may actually have some serious benefits. The post Is chlorophyll safe to drink? Bad-tasting drink is a new TikTok trend appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'Excellent sound:' Amazon knocked more than half off these Sony wireless earbuds — save over $100

    Save a bundle when you take to the gym with these top-rated water-resistant wonders.

  • How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

    Joel Greenberg, 36, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), 38, became friends soon after Greenberg was elected Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz won a seat in Congress in 2016. Both men were "brash politicians who hailed from families of considerable wealth and who themselves rose to power quickly," and "they also enjoyed parties and the company of women," The Washington Post reports, citing people who know both Gaetz and Greenberg. That latter interest — woman and parties — is also why both men are under federal investigation. Before the feds got involved in late 2019 or early 2020, Greenberg had already been on the radar of local law enforcement — for, among other things, allegedly misusing public funds, handing lucrative and unnecessary contracts and state jobs to friends and allies, and impersonating a police officer, pulling over a woman for speeding using a badge and lights on his private vehicle. But local police did not start investigating Greenberg until, according the a federal indictment, he tried to derail a GOP primary challenger, prep school music teacher Brian Beute, by sending his school a fraudulent note claiming Beute had carried on an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Beute roped in a lawyer acquaintance, David Bear, who convinced the sheriff's office that whoever was behind the smear campaign had committed a crime. Bear also successfully encouraged the sheriff's office to seek help from the feds, the Post reports. "When authorities arrested Greenberg and sifted through his electronic records and devices — according to documents and people involved in the case — they discovered a medley of other alleged wrongdoing, leading them to open an investigation of possible sex trafficking involving a far more high-profile Florida Republican," Gaetz, the Post reports. Beute thought about dropping the matter after local investigators cleared him of having sex with a student, but "he decided not to," Bear told the Post. "All of these other things mushroomed out of that one decision for him to stand tall." Greenberg, facing 33 counts including sex trafficking of a child, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors to earn some leniency. Gaetz denies the alleged focus of his investigation — paying for sex and having sex with a minor across state lines — and has not been charged or formally accused of wrongdoing. Read more about how the case came together at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

  • Sister Wives ' Christine Brown Breaks Down About Wanting to Move Back to Utah

    "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine Brown says in a sneak peek at Sunday's season finale of Sister Wives

  • Alex Rodriguez May Have Blamed Jennifer Lopez For Their Breakup With This Surprising Post

    His reaction to their split is very telling.