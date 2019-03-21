'Love and Hip Hop' star Erica Mena's ex is shot and killed outside his birthday party

Clifford Dixon, the ex of Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena and a close friend of NBA star Kevin Durant, was shot and killed just after 1am Thursday outside an Atlanta nightclub where he had gone to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Dixon had just arrived and was still in the parking lot at the SL Lounge when he was shot multiple times. He died at nearby Grady Memorial Hospital.

The shooter is unknown and still at large. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Dixon dated Mena, who’s appeared on Love & Hip Hop’s flagship show and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for about 10 months ending late last year, according to TMZ. The two were arrested in October 2018 after someone called police about a fight between them.

In November, Mena announced that she was dating one of her Love & Hip Hop cast mates, Safaree Samuels. The two were engaged at Christmas and have since married.

Police described Dixon as the “adopted brother” of Durant. He reportedly played college basketball, and he played professionally internationally.

By Thursday morning, Dixon’s Instagram was filled with condolences.

