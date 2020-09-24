Lori Loughlin will have access to Pilates classes, music lessons while serving time for the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin will spend her time at the federal correctional institute in Victorville, Calif. doing Pilates and crafts.

The Full House actress was sentenced to two months behind bars in August, for her part in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges of paying a college admissions counselor $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, accepted at the University of Southern California. The girls were admitted as crew recruits, even though they don’t participate in the sport.

Insider has offered a preview of what Loughlin will find in the facility where she’ll serve her time, at her request. Parts of it sound... pretty good for a prison.

When Loughlin reports to the facility, which the court ordered her to do by Nov. 19, she’ll be housed in an Orange Is the New Black-style dormitory. The official website notes that women are housed in the low-security camp — the same place where Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller served her time.

Loughlin will have to shower every day and put on a not-so-red-carpet-worthy green prison uniform and “safety shoes.” She’ll also be required to abide by strict rules for waking up (5:30 a.m.) and going to bed (9:30 p.m.), which are easily enforced because that’s when lights are turned on and off.

As for personal care products and other shopping needs, Loughlin will have access to the commissary. Inmates are reportedly allowed to spend up to $360 there each month on Jergens Lotion, Colgate toothpaste or other toiletries and snacks.

The former When Calls the Heart star will be allowed 300 minutes per month on the phone in increments of 15 minutes, according to Insider, which she’ll need to keep in touch with her family. Visits to the prison are suspended at the moment.

Although many of the inmates take jobs around the facility, Loughlin and the other inmates will have access to a variety of physical activities, such as yoga, Pilates and spinning classes. She can learn to crochet or paint or take a class on how to play the drums.

Once Loughlin finishes her stay at the prison in Victorville, she’ll serve two years of supervised released. She was ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service along with her time there.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: