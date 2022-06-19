Lori Loughlin makes red carpet return after college admissions scandal arrest, prison sentence

Lori Loughlin made her return to the red carpet at the DesignCare 2022 Gala benefitting The HollyRod Foundation at RJ's Place Vocational and Family Support Services Center on June 18. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin is back on the red carpet.

For the first time since being named in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal in 2019, the former Full House star walked the red carpet at a star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The occasion: The DesignCare 2022 gala in Los Angeles, a fundraiser benefitting the HollyRod Foundation and its work on autism and Parkinson's disease. Actress Holly Robinson Peete, who founded the nonprofit organization alongside her husband, former NFL star Rodney Peete, posed with Loughlin during the event, which also drew guests including Amanda Seales and Tina Lawson.

Loughlin, 57, wore a high-necked, empire-waisted dress in a dark teal hue for the gala. Sporting summery blond highlights, the actress accessorized her look with strappy metallic sandals and a box clutch.

Loughlin wore a teal dress to the red carpet event. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Though her involvement with the college admissions scam — in which she and husband Mossimo Giannulli pled guilty to paying $500,000 to college admissions fixer William “Rick” Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Bella into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport — resulted in both spouses serving time, Loughlin has slowly reclaimed her Hollywood life since completing her two-month prison sentence in December 2020. Almost exactly one year after leaving prison, she reprised her role from When Calls the Heart — the Hallmark series which cut ties with her following her arrest — on the GAC Family spinoff When Hope Calls.

Daughter Olivia Jade, meanwhile, has blazed her own comeback trail, competing on Dancing With the Stars in the fall of 2021, launching a new podcast. and appearing on Red Table Talk

Most recently, Loughlin has reunited with her Full House and Fuller House co-stars in mourning the death of Bob Saget in January. The actress was among those in attendance at the comedian's private funeral.