Watch Lori Loughlin in her first acting role since college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is back.

The 57-year-old actress returns to the small screen in GAC Family's When Hope Calls. In a new teaser, Loughlin reprises her role as Abigail Stanton. It's the Full House star's first acting gig since the 2019 college admissions scandal. She served two months in prison for her role in the nationwide bribery scheme.

Lori Loughlin booked her first acting role since her family was engulfed in the college admission scandal. (Photo: Reuters)

Loughlin previously played the character for six seasons on Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart. The network cut ties with the actress after the controversy. The spinoff is in its second season on GAC Family. It was announced last month that Loughlin would appear as a guest star in the two-part premiere, When Calls the Heart: A County Christmas, which debuts on Dec. 18.

Olivia Jade, one of Loughlin's daughters who was illegally admitted to the University of Southern California, is "excited" about her mom's return to acting.

When asked how she felt about Loughlin reprising the role of Abigail Stanton, Jade told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm super excited for her. That's all I have to say."

The 22-year-old vlogger is on a comeback tour of her own as she's currently competing on Dancing With the Stars.