LIST: Zombie Prom the Musical, fun runs & other Big Country events this weekend

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (April 6-7).

Throughout the weekend:

Zombie Prom the Musical

Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Paramount Abilene – 325 Cypress Street

Ramadan 2024

March 10 through April 9

Masjid-E-Aamina – 840 E Hwy 80

The God Committee

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

809 Barrow Street

Saturday, April 6:

5K & Kids Fun Run

8:00 a.m. to noon

Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32

View Fire Fun Run

Beginning at 9:00 a.m.

View Volunteer Fire Department – 108 Grand Ave

Lake Hike

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32

Inspired Goods Craft & Vendor Market

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

201 Mesquite Event Center – 201 Mesquite St

Family Fun Saturday

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

NCCIL Art Studio – 102 Cedar Street

2024 Rabies Clinic & Pet Vaccination

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department – 738 Buffalo Gap Road, Tuscola

Trans Day of Visibility

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis Street

Monster Truck Nitro Tour

1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Taylor County Expo Center – 1700 State Highway 36

Star Party

8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32

McMurry University Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors

Live music:

