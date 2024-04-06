LIST: Zombie Prom the Musical, fun runs & other Big Country events this weekend
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (April 6-7).
Throughout the weekend:
Zombie Prom the Musical
Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Paramount Abilene – 325 Cypress Street
Ramadan 2024
March 10 through April 9
Masjid-E-Aamina – 840 E Hwy 80
The God Committee
Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
809 Barrow Street
Saturday, April 6:
5K & Kids Fun Run
8:00 a.m. to noon
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32
View Fire Fun Run
Beginning at 9:00 a.m.
View Volunteer Fire Department – 108 Grand Ave
Lake Hike
9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32
Inspired Goods Craft & Vendor Market
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
201 Mesquite Event Center – 201 Mesquite St
Family Fun Saturday
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
NCCIL Art Studio – 102 Cedar Street
2024 Rabies Clinic & Pet Vaccination
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department – 738 Buffalo Gap Road, Tuscola
Trans Day of Visibility
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis Street
Monster Truck Nitro Tour
1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Taylor County Expo Center – 1700 State Highway 36
Star Party
8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road 32
Live music:
Saturday at 6:30 p.m. – TJ Templeton at Lytle Land & Cattle
Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – Joe Dean at Betty Rose’s – South
Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Outta the Blue at The Ice House
Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Parkside at Potosi Live
Saturday at 9:00 p.m. – Love is Blind Band at Heff’s
