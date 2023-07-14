Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction, coroner rules 6 months after her death

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed as "natural," six months after the 54-year-old's death. (Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Six months after the unexpected death of Lisa Marie Presley, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner has determined that her death resulted from "a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago." The daughter of Elvis Presley died January 12 at 54.

The medical examiner confirmed that she was found unresponsive at her home, then was transported to a hospital, where she died. The manner is listed as "natural."

At the time, Yahoo Entertainment confirmed TMZ's report that the musician was on life support in intensive care after having suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

Within a week, Lisa Marie's cause of death was deferred, medical examiner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said: "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Ardalani declined to say what specific tests were being run, because the investigation was ongoing.

However, law enforcement officials noted that they were not investigating.

On Thursday, TMZ said the toxicology report, which was released along with the cause of death, found that she had "therapeutic levels of Oxycodone," as well as the opioid Buprenorphine, used to treat chronic pain and opioid dependence, in her system. There was also "traces" of the drug Quetiapine, used to treat everything from depression and anxiety to schizophrenia. The report notes that Lisa Marie, who has struggled with drug addiction and alcoholism, had been prescribed opioids for a cosmetic procedure late last year.

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend an Elle event together at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Oct. 16, 2017. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE)

In the following months, the Presley family wrestled for control of Graceland, Elvis's former home that, since Elvis died in 1977, Priscilla has converted to a lucrative tourist destination in Memphis, Tenn. Lisa Marie left the estate to her three daughters — Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough and teenage twins Finely and Harper Lockwood. Though Riley was in line to be the sole trustee, Priscilla challenged the part of Lisa Marie's will that put Riley in charge in court. It was a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's trust that removed Priscilla and Barry Siegel, Lisa Marie's former business manager, as co-trustees of both Graceland and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

But then Priscilla and Riley, who had reportedly not been speaking, came to an agreement in May. The Naked Gun star said then that her family was "stronger than ever" after the resolution, per People. The outlet reported that the next hearing in the case is set for Aug. 4.