Lisa Marie Presley, 54, hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, here in June 2022, was hospitalized on Thursday after a medical emergency. (Photo: Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley, suffered a "medical emergency" at her home, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm, and is currently hospitalized after suspected cardiac arrest. TMZ, which broke the news on Thursday, alleges the songwriter is in critical condition.

No official statement has been given regarding Lisa Marie's condition. However, sources claim to TMZ she's in an induced coma and on life support in the ICU with a temporary pacemaker. The outlet previously reported that the star regained a pulse at her home after being given CPR.

Priscilla Presley confirmed her "beloved daughter" was rushed to the hospital. "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," the 77-year-old matriarch shared on social media.

A rep for Lisa Marie had no comment when contacted by Yahoo Entertainment.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirms to Yahoo that deputies responded to Lisa Marie's home in Calabasas, Calif. on Thursday for a medical emergency. The Los Angeles County Fire Department adds dispatchers responded to a cardiac arrest call. One person was transported to a local hospital at 11:17 a.m., the spokesperson notes.

The news comes two days after Lisa Marie's appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. She attended with Priscilla to support Elvis and its star Austin Butler, who won the trophy for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of her father. Butler called out Lisa Marie in his acceptance speech, saying, "I love you forever."

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

It's been a difficult few years for Lisa Marie as her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. She's also mother to actress Riley Keough. She shared both children with her ex-husband Danny Keough, whom she was married to from 1988 to 1994. Lisa Marie is mother to 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. They divorced in 2016.

A lawyer for Lockwood told Us Weekly, "Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children."

Lisa Marie has been open about struggling with grief in the wake of Ben's death.

"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls," she wrote for People in August in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."