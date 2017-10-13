The latest on the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations: Minka Kelly's Weinstein story, a Twitter protest, and more

While Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct purportedly took place over decades, the repercussions are happening fast. As the disgraced mogul wined and dined the night before he was expected to enter rehab, women made new claims that they had narrowly avoided him, Oliver Stone withdrew his support, and people continued to make sure their voices were heard on social media.

An update:

Weinstein dines out before rehab

TMZ photographed the former movie mogul dining with four friends Thursday night at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., near the rehabilitation facility he was expected to enter on Friday. (Originally, Weinstein planned to go to rehab in Europe, then a different facility in Arizona, TMZ reported, but he ended up choosing to go somewhere near Scottsdale.)

A witness at the dinner reportedly said Weinstein was “acting normal, fine, like he didn’t have a care,” during the meal.

Weinstein’s contract reportedly allowed for sexual harassment

One reason for Weinstein’s mood during his final pre-rehab meal: The Weinstein Co. might have acted illegally when it told him to take a walk, again according to TMZ. The website is “privy to Weinstein’s 2015 employment contract, which says if he gets sued for sexual harassment or any other ‘misconduct’ that results in a settlement or judgment against TWC, all Weinstein has to do is pay what the company’s out, along with a fine, and he’s in the clear.”

Weinstein’s latest contract, signed in 2015, states that he can be fired for committing fraud against the company, the website adds, but the board knew he had settled lawsuits brought against him by women. Per that contract, Weinstein was reportedly entitled to mediation and arbitration before he was fired. Weinstein did not get either and was not given a specific reason for his termination.

Minka Kelly speaks out

The former Parenthood star described an encounter with Weinstein in an Instagram post Friday, in which she wrote: “I met Harvey at an industry party. The following day, my agent said he wanted to see me for a general meeting. The location was set for his hotel room. I wasn’t comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant. He bullshit me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us. As she walked away, he said, “I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night” and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend.”

She also apologized for not speaking out earlier. “I’m sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn’t have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place. For making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don’t know what might have happened if I’d just showed up as originally scheduled.”

Rose McGowan goes silent — in protest

Weinstein accuser McGowan, one of the women named by the New York Times last week as having reached a settlement with the mogul over “an episode in a hotel room,” declared on Twitter that he had raped her. (This was only hours after her account had been restored following a suspension Thursday, because she violated the company’s terms of service by posting a private phone number.) The Scream actress also said that she had disclosed her story to higher-ups and had been ignored. Separately, she said she had pleaded with Jeff Bezos, whose company often partners with the Weinstein Co., not to fund “rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers.”