Larry King, broadcasting legend, remembered by Hollywood as an 'American treasure'

Larry King, who died on Jan. 23, 2020, is remembered by his Hollywood peers. (Photo: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Hollywood is remembering beloved television host Larry King, who died at age 87, as an “American treasure.”

The long-time celebrity interviewer, whose Saturday death was announced by his production company Ora Media, had recently been hospitalized with COVID-19, however his cause of death has not been provided. In recent years, King also suffered from cancer, heart problems and a stroke. Although he stepped away from his CNN show Larry King Live in 2010, his colleagues and celebrities, many of whom he interviewed over the show’s 25-year run, recalled him fondly.

“There are ‘friends’ in this industry and then there are real friends for whom I can count on one hand,” The View co-host Meghan McCain wrote on Instagram. “Larry was one of those people. From the beginning of my career when I first appeared on his show when I was 23 and no one took me seriously, he gave me a platform, opportunities, guidance, support and always treated me with the upmost respect.” McCain said King provided “the best career advice” with his “acerbic sense of humor” and called him a “constant gentlemen.” She added, “TV is less interesting without you.”

Ryan Seacrest posted, “I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure.” While Nancy Grace wrote, “RIP Larry King. You did so much for me.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen tweeted, “RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show and his amazing voice.” And Katie Couric called him a “broadcasting legend.”

“R.I.P To the legend Larry King God bless him,” tweeted rapper 50 Cent. And New York governor Andrew Cuomo wrote, “Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends.”

And Piers Morgan wrote, “Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson tweeted that King “was a glue that helped hold things together” and praised his non-partisan platform. “He set a high bar,” she wrote. And late-night television host Craig Ferguson wrote, “Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs...”

