Candace Cameron Bure defends social media habits amid fans' criticism: 'A follow does not mean an endorsement'

Candace Cameron Bure, seen here in Sept. 2020, responded to criticism of her social media interests by saying, in part, "I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective.” (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Candace Cameron Bure is clearing the air about her social media interests, even if it leaves fans “disappointed.”

On Thursday, the Fuller House star and mother of three took a minute to address multiple messages she had received about her social media activity. “I read several comments from people…people that were disappointed — or told me that they were unfollowing me — because of the people I chose to follow on Instagram,” she said in her Stories.

Cameron Bure added, "It's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry, and then personal friends and things I like, but a follow does not mean an endorsement. A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective.”

The star, with 4.7 million followers, only subscribes to roughly 1,000 accounts, including that of President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Melania Trump, and Michelle and Barack Obama, along with an array of celebrities.

Candace Cameron Bure responded to fans who criticized who she follows on social media. (Screenshot: Instagram/CandaceCBure)

Cameron Bure, a proud Christian who often reads aloud from the Bible on social media, continued, “I want to know what's going on in the world. I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out. And that helps me all the more, know who I am and find my answers and know the truth…so please remember that follows on Instagram or Twitter do not equal endorsements…”

The author, whose book Candace's Playful Puppy debuts on Tuesday, said that her approach was “healthiest,” adding, “That’s how I navigate social media… But I’m also not an argumentative person in that way, so if I read things that I disagree with, and even if that’s politically...I follow left and right, but it doesn’t make my blood boil.”

Although openly guided by faith, the former View co-host has vowed to cap political debates outside of her home. “Not because I don't believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people,” she explained in a September interview with Fox News “That's really my passion. And I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge."

However, Cameron Bure spoke out in December after older brother and ex-Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron was slammed for organizing three mask-optional prayer events that defied California’s stay-at-home order. Cameron, who that month attended a conservative event at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, insisted the Christmas events symbolized hope.

When Cameron Bure found herself dragged by association, she tweeted, “I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe.”

