Lamar Odom talks Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian: ‘It’s too bad he had to hurt my lady like that’

Nothing seems to be off-limits as Lamar Odom promotes his new memoir, Darkness to Light, even though some things should be.

The former basketball player, who repeatedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian during their four-year marriage, weighed in on his ex’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheating on her. In an interview with Us Weekly, he said it is “too bad” Thompson “hurt my lady like that.”

“I don’t know where [Tristan’s] from, but that’s a hard lane to step in if you’re not really prepared for that,” Odom, 39, said of Kardashian-level stardom. “I’m not sure if anybody can really prepare for that if they’re not sat down and told how it’s going to be, like all eyes on you. … You can’t even understand.”

Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian right before they welcomed their daughter, True, together in 2018. They officially split after he kissed Jordyn Woods in February.

“As far being an athlete, it made me thrive, but he caught up,” Odom said of the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “It’s too bad he had to hurt my lady like that, that woman like that, it’s too bad.”

Odom, of course, cheated on Kardashian many, many times after their quickie marriage in 2009. His drug addiction saw him spiral out of control and he frequently bedded strippers. He almost died after overdosing at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015 — and while estranged from Kardashian, she nursed him back to health. They divorced soon after.

Odom serves up a lot of truth bombs in his book, including about life with Kardashian. He said that cheating was a “regular part” of his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. He cheated “so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all.”

He wrote about once incident during which Kardashian beat “the s**t out of” a stripper whom she caught him with in a hotel room. He said that she “opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw.”

Another story in Odom’s book is about the time he “forcefully” grabbed Kardashian and threatened to “ f**king kill” her, calling it “the most regrettable moment” in his life. He said the incident stemmed from his wife walking into a room when he was getting high with friends.

While promoting the book, Odom has also said he has no doubt that his ex is the best mom ever to her daughter, True, because she cared for him like he was “a baby.”

Odom and Kardashian still keep in touch and he made it clear that he wished it was more than just friendly text exchanges. When asked if the door was “still open” for the former couple to have a relationship — platonic or romantic — in the future, he said yes, but added that it’s “a better question for her.” He added that he is a “different man” now.

