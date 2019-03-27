Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Over Cheating Scandal in New 'KUWTK' Promo: 'My Family Is Ruined!'

Khloe Kardashian gets very candid about her shocking breakup with Tristan Thompson in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo released on Wednesday.



"It just sucks it has to be so public,” she says in the confession booth while crying. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."



Later in the teaser, Khloe shares her thoughts on her then-imploding relationship with Tristan, who was allegedly caught cheating on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, stating, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."



However, arguably the most dramatic moment of the clip is when she is in the car and on the phone. During a particularly painful moment, she screams, “My family is ruined!”

The preview also touches on Khloe admitting that, despite the painful cheating allegations, her child with the pro baller, daughter True, is the “best thing that's happened to me, ever.”

"Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we're all going through something," she later adds. "Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f**king sucks."

Additionally, the preview explores Kanye West's mysterious Sunday Services with colorful imagery showcasing the weekly musical performances, as well as him and Kim Kardashian West contemplating moving their family to Chicago.



"Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point," Kim ominously says.

Viewers also see Kylie Jenner seemingly struggling with Khloe's breakup, which caused a falling out between her and Jordyn, her best friend. At one point, she shares, "I just hope that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don't see it right now."

Following the tumultuous breakup, a source told ET about how Kylie is attempting to manage the situation, finding herself caught between her close friend and her sister.

"Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," the source said. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

The source added that "it gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point. Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness.”

Keeping up With the Kardashians returns on Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. EST on E!

