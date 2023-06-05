Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to fuel dating rumors: A look at their high-profile relationship histories

Kylie Jenner's family reportedly thinks Timothée Chalamet is a good match for her, saying he's "different from anybody [she's] dated in the past." Who are her exes? What about his? We look back at their past loves. (Photos: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are continuing the "getting to know you" phase.

After having a blink-and-you'd-miss-it interaction at Paris Fashion Week in late January, the 27-year-old Dune star's car began popping up outside the 25-year-old makeup mogul's L.A. home in April. The paparazzi have camped out at their gates ever since, snapping their rare excursions out, including fast-food runs. However, there are no actual photos of them together in the same frame — just lots of black SUVs with tinted windows. Rumors swirled that they planned to go public at Coachella in April, but it turned out to be incorrect, as the fest came and went without a "Kimmy" sighting.

In late May, after a report from People stated they're still seeing each other but "it's not serious," things amped up on June 1 when exclusive photos claiming to show Kylie with Timothée's sister, Pauline, popped up online. However, the pictures just as quickly disappeared. "Pauline" had apparently been misidentified, Timothée superfans were quick to point out. (The mistake made the rest of the report, about how Timothée and Kylie are practically living together, spending "upwards of six days a week" at his house, less credible.)

However, Us Weekly claims that Timothée and The Kardashians star have been taking the next step of introducing one another to family. Kris and Kendall Jenner have reportedly met the Lady Bird actor and "really like him" the spy told the outlet. "He’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past," pointing to his "great sense of humor" and ability to make Kylie "smile" as two of the charming things about the Hollywood heartthrob.

As for their past loves, they've had a few famous exes between them. Here they are...

Kylie's exes

Travis Scott (2017-2022): The most influential relationship in the Kylie Cosmetics guru's world so far is with the "Goosebumps" rapper with whom she shares her two children: Stormi, 4, and Aire, 1. First linked in April 2017, they became parents 10 months later. They've had an on-and-off relationship (she denied it was an open one) through the years. Highlights include of course the births of their kids as well as Trav directing Kylie's Playboy shoot and buying her a $1.4 million "push" present. A lowlight, beyond their many breakups, was navigating the Astroworld concert tragedy. In January, it was announced they'd split again after they didn't spend the holidays together. But it's unclear if their final chapter has really been written.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2019 Met Gala. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC)

Tyga (2014-2017): Kylie's relationship with the "Rack City" rapper — seven years her senior — had controversial beginnings. They met in 2011 when he performed at her big sister Kendall's sweet 16. In 2014, he performed at Kylie's 17th birthday party (he was 24) and then rumors swirled they were dating. While they initially denied a relationship, they stopped hiding it by 2015. He was by her side as she turned 18, gifting her a $320,000 Ferrari. They were off and on until April 2017 — when they split and she rebounded with Scott and started a family.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Cody Simpson (2011): Kylie and the Australian singer were both 15 when they dated. Cody's said Kylie was his first girlfriend. He later quipped, "The whole K-O-D-Y thing didn't really work out for me," a reference to the Kardashian family's many K names.

Kylie and Cody Simpson in 2011. (Photo: Christopher Polk/WireImage)

There were also rumors linking her to Jaden Smith and Drake, but neither was confirmed. (Kylie insisted Jaden was her "best friend." Whatever was going on with Drake was described as "purely platonic" by an insider.)

Timothée's exes

Eiza González (2020): Amid the pandemic, photos of Timothée with Baby Driver actress Eiza González vacationing in Cabo San Lucas surfaced in June 2020. It was clear it was a romantic getaway, per the make out photos, but it was a fleeting thing. A source told E! News it was fleeting.

Eiza Gonzalez attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Joy Malone/WireImage)

Lily-Rose Depp (2018 to 2020): His longest relationship to date was with The Idol actress. They worked together on Netflix's The King, making their feelings known for each other when they were captured in a PDA moment in October 2018. There were several other PDA photos of the pair, with one of them kissing on a boat in Capri in 2019, nearly breaking the internet and his spirit. They parted ways in 2020, he confirmed in an interview.

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet attend The King red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Lourdes Leon (2013): Timothée didn't have just any high school sweetheart — he dated Madonna's daughter when they were classmates at LaGuardia High School in NYC. At the time, he was was appearing in TV's Homeland in addition to attending their performing arts school, and they were snapped together. He's largely and politely evaded the topic (including questions about Madonna), but Leon, a model/singer/dancer, has said: "I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend."