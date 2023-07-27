Kylie Jenner admits she had breast augmentation at 19. Everything the Kardashians have said about plastic surgery.

Kylie Jenner, pictured in March, admitted for the first time that she had a boob job. Looking back, she regrets it. (Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner has come clean about having cosmetic surgery — years after the fact — and expressed some regret over her decision.

On Hulu's The Kardashians, the cosmetics mogul, 25, admitted she had a breast augmentation at 19 — prior to her surprise first pregnancy. Looking back, she said she had "beautiful breasts" that were the "perfect size" and wishes she "never got them done to begin with." The mom of two recommended that anyone considering it wait until after having kids, and admitted she'd be "heartbroken" if Stormi wanted to get plastic surgery at 19.

The Kardashians are known for embracing cosmetic enhancements. You've seen the before and after pictures. This season of the show, which concluded on Wednesday, has seen Kylie speaking out about it more than she ever has. In last week's episode, she addressed rumors she had her "whole face" done.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false," she said. "I've only gotten fillers."(In April, Jenner said she has no regrets about lip fillers.)

Khloé Kardashian

Kylie's not the only one in the fam. Her conversation about fillers was with Khloé Kardashian, who opened up about her own procedures. The Good American founder, 39, said she got a nose job after their mother Kris Jenner's repeated comments about her needing one, which started when she was just 9.

“Who knows if I never heard mom talk about my nose if I would ever have thought I needed a nose job," Khloé said.

Khloé Kardashian has had a nose job and fillers, she's said. Comments about her appearance, including by her mom Kris Jenner, impacted her deeply. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

She had rhinoplasty in 2019, but didn't admit to it until two years later. "Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant!' But I've had one nose job," she said. She's also admitted to fillers, but just says no to Botox after having a bad reaction to it.

Khloé's been candid about struggling with her body image, especially amid public criticism that she isn't as pretty or slim as her sisters and being called "the fat, ugly sister" by trolls. "It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier. And that's just really poor taste. Those things were definitely really hurtful."

Kris Jenner

On this season of The Kardashians, fans reacted to Kris's evolving appearance, saying the momager didn't look like herself. She's long leaned into cosmetic enhancements — and has been candid about what she's done.

"You want me to list everything?!" the 67-year-old said in 2015. "Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over." After she said that, she had her implants changed and a breast lift. She's also admitted to a facelift and neck lift.

Kris Jenner has always been loud and proud about the work she's had done. However, on the latest season of The Kardashians, some fans felt she had gone too far. (Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage for ABA)

Last year, Kris hinted that more surgery was to come. In an October episode of the show, she shared with her daughters that she was undergoing hip replacement surgery and said she was considering what cosmetic procedures she could have at the same time.

"I'd love to have my boobs redone, I mean, who wouldn't?" she said, adding with a laugh, "Line up [a bunch of doctors] like a NASCAR [pit stop]." In the same conversation, she cried about getting older, saying, "Suddenly I can't do all the things [I used to]. My hip goes out. My knee is torn...I can't see. I have the TV up too loud, [boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] says I can't hear. I feel like Humpty Dumpty."

Kim Kardashian

As for Kim Kardashian, she's made it clear: “I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet." And while it was "not easy when you're a mom" to find time, "I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I’m doing laser treatments."

Kim Kardashian has freely admitted that she cares about her appearance more than "90 percent of the people on this planet" and gets various laser treatments after she puts her four kids to bed. (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The mom of four has had Botox, dealing with a reaction on-screen back in 2010, but has said she never filled her cheeks, lips or butt (minus rump injections to treat her psoriasis). Last year, the 42-year-old Skims honcho said she's "chilled" with the injections. She has had her pregnancy stretch marks removed and belly button tightened after having kids. She's insisted, however, she never had a nose job.

Kourtney Kardashian

Eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 44, once expressed breast augmentation regrets like Kylie. The star, who's expecting her fourth child, had the procedure at age 22.

"I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before," she said to Showbiz Spy in 2011. The same year she told Cosmopolitan, she "wish[ed] I never did it. I had great [breasts]. Now I'm gonna have to get them redone at some point." She said anything else, beyond lasers, felt too invasive, "I like to look like myself. I like imperfections, but you also want to look your best. I think lasers would be a good place to start if I was feeling like doing something."

Kourtney Kardashian also had implant regret. (Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Years later, she hopped into an online conversation about what procedures fans thought she had, including Botox, a nose job and a butt enhancement. She replied, "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks. And you were just getting started."

Kendall Jenner

Like Kylie, Kendall Jenner has spent nearly her entire life in the spotlight. She's also faced body scrutiny (and continues to), but used that body to make a career as a model.

In 2017, she called rumors she had plastic surgery "crazy." She wrote on her app, "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose." She added that it's typically her policy not to sound off about the gossip "because if I address it, people are going to be like 'Oh, so she's defending herself — she must be guilty."

Kendall said she's au naturel. (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

While Season 3 of The Kardashians came to an end with Wednesday night's show, there's more to come — and soon. The Season 4 trailer dropped for the show's return, which will be on Sept. 28.