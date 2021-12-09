Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shoots down plastic surgery rumors: 'Too good to be real'

Kourtney Kardashian responds to plastic surgery rumors. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian is defending herself against an Instagram commenter claiming that the reality star has had "plenty of surgery" done to alter her appearance.

The photo in question was posted on the Instagram @popcultureangel within a slideshow of throwback pictures of all of the Kardashian-Jenner family members. "The Kardashians before they became 'the Kardashians,'" the caption reads. And while followers had plenty to say about the transformations of each of the sisters throughout the years, one person pointed out that eldest sister Kourtney hasn't changed much.

"Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt," the comment reads.

Naturally, it led to a debate in responses that followed. One person even went so far as to claim that the celebrity has likely gotten work done although she appears the most natural.

"Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them," the commenter argued. "Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start."

Kardashian, 42, joined in on the comment section to shut down the speculation.

"No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks," she wrote, "and you were just getting started."

This is the second time in just over a week that Kardashian has taken to Instagram to defend herself against people making comments about her appearance after someone asked if she had a baby bump in a recent bikini picture.

"Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?" Kardashian responded.

Still, the Poosh founder has plenty of supporters who have also taken to her defense.

"I don’t understand why people care so much on what you do to YOUR body," someone commented on the recent @popcultureangel thread. "You are stunning!!"

