Khloé Kardashian on being compared to sisters Kim and Kourtney: 'It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier'

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about what it was like to be compared to her older sisters.

The Good American founder, who is set to launch a new reality show with her famous family on Hulu this spring, spoke with Variety about her time in the spotlight, and shared some of the hurtful things she's read about herself in the media.

In a new interview, Khloé Kardashian spoke about how hurtful it is to be compared to her older sisters Kim and Kourtney. (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“When I was younger, [I was always] compared to my sisters in a way where I can’t be related to them because we look different,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained. “It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier. And that’s just really poor taste. Those things were definitely really hurtful, just to always be compared to them, especially in the fashion or beauty world comparing our bodies or faces.”

Kardashian has long been plagued with rumors that her dad, the late attorney Robert Kardashian, was not her biological father — with many people speculating that it was family friend, O.J. Simpson, who was Kardashian’s real parent.

The reality star has long spoken about being told she was less attractive than older sisters Kim and Kourtney. She told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2013, "I've always known that I'm not Kim and I'm not Kourtney — I've always been OK with that. I probably thought I was prettier before I entered the spotlight because being compared to somebody else every day does sort of beat up your spirit and soul. But it’s made me stronger.”

In July 2021, she appeared on Leomie Anderson's Role Model podcast where she said she was often told she was the “fat, ugly sister” during her school years as well.

"There was so many other kids at the other school and it just wasn't my thing,” she said. “I kept getting questioned if I was really related to my sisters, because I look so differently, I just kept getting it.”

While the former Revenge Body host has dealt with plenty of haters, she told Variety in her new interview that she doesn’t want to spread negativity on her social media platforms, where she has more than 216 million followers.

“This might sound really corny, but I try to be kind to spread positivity on my platforms,” she said. “I know I sound like a hippie right now, but I experience so much hate and negativity that I want do the complete opposite. I have so many people that will write and say they’re suicidal or they’re going through this or that. I can say literally one sentence and it’s prevented them from doing something really harmful to themselves, so if I can make someone feel seen, I am proud of that.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.