Kristy Swanson compares border separations to divorce court after George Takei calls them ‘barbaric’

    Kristy Swanson responded to George Takei's concern about family separations with a tweet about divorce court. (Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

    Actor George Takei — who, as a Japanese-American, spent time as a child in two different interment camps following Pearl Harbor — has been one of the most vocal celebrity critics of the migrant detention centers at the border.

    On the heels of new reports describing migrant children living in squalorTakei has likened the centers to concentration camps. And on Monday, the Star Trek star slammed family separations at the border as “barbaric” and cited their “long and tragic history.”

    His tweet caught the attention of Kristy Swanson, who has made headlines for her conservative views. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress offered up her own comparison: divorce court.

    While Swanson herself has not been divorced, her husband, former figure skater Lloyd Eisler, has two sons from his first marriage; Swanson and Eisler are also parents to 12-year-old Magnus. Eisler’s ex-wife, Marcia O’Brien Eisler, was reportedly pregnant with their younger son when they separated, at which time he began seeing Swanson.

    The actress’s tweet about father’s rights in light of the border situation raised some eyebrows — “Wait, what?” read one incredulous response, while another commenter joked, “Right, totally the same thing” — but it seems to have struck a chord with many of her male followers.

    Some also compared family separations to abortion.

    And some simply objected to Takei’s concern.

    Takei had more support from his own followers, many of whom cited the treatment of Native Americans in U.S. history.

