Kristy Swanson compares border separations to divorce court after George Takei calls them ‘barbaric’

Actor George Takei — who, as a Japanese-American, spent time as a child in two different interment camps following Pearl Harbor — has been one of the most vocal celebrity critics of the migrant detention centers at the border.

On the heels of new reports describing migrant children living in squalor, Takei has likened the centers to concentration camps. And on Monday, the Star Trek star slammed family separations at the border as “barbaric” and cited their “long and tragic history.”

This nation has a long and tragic history of separating children from their parents, ever since the days of slavery. We must end this practice. It is barbaric. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 24, 2019

His tweet caught the attention of Kristy Swanson, who has made headlines for her conservative views. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress offered up her own comparison: divorce court.

Ever been to divorce court? Huge money & huge problem in North America of Judges allowing mothers to alienate their children from their biological fathers. https://t.co/oiqC9vVCkT — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) June 25, 2019

While Swanson herself has not been divorced, her husband, former figure skater Lloyd Eisler, has two sons from his first marriage; Swanson and Eisler are also parents to 12-year-old Magnus. Eisler’s ex-wife, Marcia O’Brien Eisler, was reportedly pregnant with their younger son when they separated, at which time he began seeing Swanson.

The actress’s tweet about father’s rights in light of the border situation raised some eyebrows — “Wait, what?” read one incredulous response, while another commenter joked, “Right, totally the same thing” — but it seems to have struck a chord with many of her male followers.

When it ended with my wife, I got my kids....there are a lot of guys that are great fathers who deserve to be a bigger part of their children's lives... — Spirit World Films -Director Chase Smith (@spiritworldfilm) June 25, 2019

You are so right Kristy! This is exactly what has happened to me. Thank you for exposing the truth. — @realderekkirkland (@drkirk21) June 25, 2019

Nice reminder, Kristy. Good fathers so often are at peril of losing relationships with their children, because of the mothers’ vindictiveness and judges’ lame sympathies for those “sweet moms.” — Connie Basham (@ConnieBII) June 25, 2019

Judges at "Family Courts" have separated more Parents from their Kids more than any one else I can think of. — john basile (@johnecto) June 25, 2019

Some also compared family separations to abortion.

I wonder if @GeorgeTakei thinks it's tragic that men have no say in whether their child lives or gets aborted because it's my body, my choice? — Donna (@preimaDonna) June 25, 2019

Same can be said of planned parenthood Kristy. Keep up the good fight, you’re awesome! — pothole super hero (@jebarton08) June 25, 2019

And some simply objected to Takei’s concern.

It is incredibly annoying for people to constantly bring up slavery when they have no first-hand experience or knowledge of it. They read about something in a book if they really want to learn about it there plenty of places on this planet where it's still practiced — Phil Kruse (@pfksr64) June 25, 2019

Why respond to George Takei at all?? Seems like we ignore every good and honorable act of America today so the democrats can see division and create outrage. They are the party of division and Republicans are the party of Americanism and freedom. — Tim H (@TimHumphrey99) June 25, 2019

Takei had more support from his own followers, many of whom cited the treatment of Native Americans in U.S. history.

Before slavery there were the Indian boarding schools. The military literally ripped children from families and forced them into schools in an attempt to strip them of their entire culture. This evil is entwined in our history. — No More Old Men 😎 (@GrannyResists) June 24, 2019

No problem is solved by separating immigrant children from their families at the border. This policy of illegitimate POTUS is barbaric and must be stopped NOW. — _SERAPH (@_SERAPH) June 24, 2019

