Kristin Cavallari says she’s ‘currently not dating anyone’ after being linked to Chase Rice

Kristin Cavallari knows there are questions about her love life in the post-Jay Cutler era — and she's got answers.

While recharging in her happy place — Cabo San Lucas — the Uncommon James founder, 34, indulged some of her fans by answering "the most asked" questions about her personal life in an Instagram Q&A.

The Very Cavallari headliner gave an all caps "YES" to whether she wants to get married again after splitting from the former football player in April 2020.

"I know I will," she replied. "I'm in no rush whatsoever though. I’m really enjoying being alone right now. I’ve done the work I’ve needed to do for the past year and a half and I’m finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet.”

That said, The Hills and Laguna Beach alum said she is dating.

“In a general sense, yes, I have been,” she replied. “No one serious though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone," which may or may not be news to country singer Chase Rice, to whom she's been linked since August.

Cavallari did express her annoyance that, "Every time I look at a guy, it becomes news. I guess it's a good thing people give a sh*t?!!!"

She added, "I promise, when I'm with someone that's worth talking about, I'll be the first to post a photo."

The reality star also admitted that when she finds her right match, she's not sure she'll have more kids.

"I don't necessarily want more kids," she wrote, noting, "my life feels very full — and busy! — with my 3" with Cutler. "However, if I met someone who didn't have kids, I would consider it."

She said, now a year-plus away from her split, "I feel light and free and like I'm back to my old bubbly self. Of course I have hard days, sad moments, but overall, yes. I've gotten to a place of wanting to experience everything: the good, the bad, the ugly... I believe it's all part of our journey and that everything happens for a reason."

Cavallari was first linked to comedian Jeff Dye last year but things fizzled out. In August, it was reported she was dating Rice but that's apparently over too.

A whole sideshow to this has been Cutler's love life. First, there was the Tomi Lahren gossip, the Madison LeCroy situation and — the topper — being his brief thing with Jana Kramer.

Cavallari had been friendly enough with Kramer that she followed her on Instagram, but unfollowed with the Cutler news. However, Cutler and Kramer are already done, proving Cavallari isn't the only one playing the dating game.