Kristin Cavallari is dating country singer Chase Rice: reports

Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life: country singer Chase Rice.

According to multiple news outlets, the Nashville-based stars are dating after being introduced by a mutual friend.

"At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," an insider tells E! News. The Uncommon James designer, 34, has" been to one of his shows already," as Rice, 35, is touring this summer and fall, "and they're having fun" together.

A source told TMZ that the pair, who have been dating for two months, have "been talking and hanging out pretty regularly" and are "getting to know each other." However, "their relationship isn't exclusive just yet."

A rep for Cavallari has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Cavallari was last linked to comedian Jeff Dye. However that fleeting romance wasn't serious enough for him to meet her three kids — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler, she said in May. At the same time, she also said the thought of marriage now "makes me cringe."

Rice is known for his country hits, including "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" and "Eyes on You." However, he has a diverse resume, playing college football, appearing on Survivor: Nicaragua, being a NASCAR pit crew member and appearing, awkwardly, on an episode of The Bachelor in which he serenaded ex-girlfriend Victoria Fuller.

His 2020 surprise album, The Album: Part I, featured songs that were all written about an ex-girlfriend, a med school student whom he dated for a year and a half.

Cavallari and Cutler announced they were divorcing in April 2020, and are still waiting to finalize the agreement.

The former NFL quarterback, who was with Cavallari for over a decade, recently opened up about the challenges of dating again on his Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast. He called it "hard as hell."