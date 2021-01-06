Kristin Cavallari says she's 'back to my old self' amid split from Jay Cutler: 'It feels really damn good'

Kristin Cavallari, at the 2020 American Music Awards in November, reflects on her last year in a birthday post. (Photo: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Kristin Cavallari has no regrets about ending her marriage to Jay Cutler.

In a post on her 34th birthday, she reflected on her year, which included officially splitting from the former football player in April.

She wrote, “33 was a crazy year to say the least. The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34.”

The black and white photo showed her out to eat with a birthday treat in front of her. In her Instagram Stories, she revealed her children were among her dinner companions.

In the early part of quarantine, the Uncommon James founder and Cutler announced they had split — following an extended vacation with their three children. It got pretty bitter initially, but they seemed to smooth things over and have even celebrated some holidays together as a modern family unit. (He also plugged her latest cookbook.)

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

But the Very Cavallari star made it clear she was happy with her decision, saying in September, “It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around.”

She also said they’d had relationship problems “for years.”

And she’s been dating. She’s been linked to comedian Jeff Dye — and he was along for her trip to Cabo in December.

“Here’s what I’m doing right now,” she broke it down in October. “I'm going through a divorce, obviously. My kids will always be first, but beyond my kids, I'm making myself a priority right now.”

And while Cavallari has closed that chapter — and ended her reality show — the drama continues. In a new interview, Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford addressed being fired by Cavallari in a moment that aired on Season 2 of the reality show. Ford also explained her lunch with Cutler last fall, which devotees of the show were going crazy over at the time.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: