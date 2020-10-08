Jay Cutler praises ex Kristin Cavallari on new cookbook, brags that he got his copy 'for free'

Kristin Cavallari’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Jay Cutler, is showing his support for her new book.

The former NFL quarterback gave K-Cav and her cookbook, True Comfort, a shout-out on his Instagram Stories — just as it made the New York Times Best-Sellers list.

“I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” Cutler wrote, along with a photo of the book. “Well done, @KristinCavallari.”

Meanwhile, the Very Cavallari alum is celebrating the book’s success.

“So I just got a phone call that I am number three on the New York Times Best Seller list,” she said in her own Instagram Stories. “Woooo! Thank you, guys. I’m so happy that you loved True Comfort. It’s my favorite book that I’ve done so far. I couldn’t do it without your support. I’m excited, man. I’m gonna have a glass of wine.”

She also shared a screenshot of the Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous list with her book circled and a heart.

Cavallari spent a lot of her book promo tour talking about her divorce from Cutler. The celebrity couple announced their split in April and while It was bitter out of the gate, they later made nice — and even celebrated Father's Day together with their three children.

“We tried really, really hard for years and years,” she said of the marriage, adding that divorce “was the hardest decision I've ever made.”

However, now that they have established their separate households and are moving forward, she feels a great sense of relief.

“A year ago I felt like I was drowning,” she admitted. “That’s not to say I don’t have really hard days, but for the past however many years, I’ve been putting everybody else first. I’m going to focus on me for a minute, look inward and figure out what I ultimately want out of life.”

While Cavalllari is moving forward in her personal life, she’s moving back professionally — for what promises to be a fun reunion with her Laguna Beach co-stars. Her ex, Stephen Colletti, announced the gang is getting back together, in partnership with #GoodToVote and HeadCount, on social media. They just needed 500 people to register to vote (or check registration status), and they surpassed that with 9,000.

The reunion — with the original crew from Season One — will take place later this month and will bring together Cavallari and her on-again, off-again foe Lauren Conrad.

