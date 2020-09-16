Kristen Bell says her and Dax Shepard's young daughters love O'Doul's

Kristen Bell revealed Tuesday that not only is her husband, 16-years sober Dax Shepard, a fan of non-alcoholic beer O’Doul’s, but so are their daughters.

It came up during Bell’s interview on Tuesday’s debut episode of the podcast Say Yes! With Carla Hall, when Hall asked the Frozen actress about the funniest thing that 7-year-old Lincoln and Delta, 5, have done this week.

“Now listen, I'm gonna get a lot of flak for this. And let me start by saying [that] I don’t care,” Bell said. “You’re allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. And learning every day. And let me stress that it’s non-alcoholic.”

Then, she answered.

“This morning, I set them in their Zooms. They have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out,” Bell said. “And I walk in to check on them at, like, 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms.”

Hall was surprised, “Oh! In their class? Ohhh!”

"Yes! They’re both just sipping their Doulies,” Bell said. “And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?’ And then, I remind myself, ‘You don’t care, Kristen.’”

The Good Place actress also gave some context.

“When we first had our child and my husband would put her in the Babybjorn and we'd walk around the neighborhood, he’d pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth,” Bell said. “It’s a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad.”

Years later, she noted that they’ve asked for O’Doul’s — which has less than 0.5 percent alcohol — at restaurants. The night before they sipped on one during class, Shepard had brought home a six-pack they drank alongside him at dinner.

“We’re like, ‘I mean, there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just essentially a bubbly juice, right? There’s nothing in it,” Bell said. “We also talk to them very much about his sobriety and the importance of it and why Daddy can’t drink, etc.”

In fact, just this month, Bell shared a picture one of her girls had drawn for Shepard on the anniversary of him quitting alcohol.

Shepard has said publicly that he was an alcoholic as well as a drug addict to the point that lifestyle had become dangerous.

He and Bell also have explained that their policy is to tell the truth about that and everything else to their little ones.

“We are very very honest in our household,” Bell told HuffPost in October 2019. “I think our parenting style that we agreed upon is things that are kept secretive oddly become shameful or scary. So we tell the truth about everything. And I know that’s alarming to some people, but our kids, as our test subjects, as our guinea pigs, are handling it quite well.”

