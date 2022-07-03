Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker's hospitalization: 'A new level of low'

Kourtney Kardashian (pictured with Travis Barker on April 3) is calling out the paparazzi amid her husband's health scare. (Photo: REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Kourtney Kardashian is accusing the paparazzi of selling weeks-old photos of her amid husband Travis Barker's recent health crisis, which the reality star says made it look like she was "out and about while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life."

Kardashian, 43, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share how the resurfaced photos, which show her running errands weeks prior to Barker's scare, misrepresented the situation. Over the weekend Barker, 46, told fans that he's "currently much better" after being hospitalized last Tuesday for what the Blink-182 drummer described as "severe life-threatening pancreatitis," the result of a pancreatic drainage tube being damaged when he had a small polyp removed following an endoscopy.

"These were photos actually taken weeks ago," wrote Kardashian, who celebrated her and Barker's Italian wedding in late May. "I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos."

The newlywed didn't mince her words as she admonished those taking advantage of the couple's ordeal.

"I didn't forget about you," she went on. "A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side ... shame on you."

Kardashian shared a blistering note calling out paparazzi who sold old photos of her during Barker's hospitalization. (Screenshot: Instagram Stories/Kourtney Kardashian)

While Barker remains hospitalized, both he and Kardashian have shared messages thanking fans for their support.

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, fro the overwhelming outpouring of love and support," the Poosh founder shared on Saturday. "I am so touched and appreciative."

She went on to write, "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me."