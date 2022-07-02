Travis Barker updates followers on his recent 'life threatening' health situation, says he is still hospitalized

Travis Barker updates fans on his health situation. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Travis Barker is updating his followers on his recent health crisis.

The Blink-182 drummer, who exchanged vows with new wife Kourtney Kardashian at their Italian wedding in May, was hospitalized on Tuesday, June 28 following what was at the time an undisclosed health issue. While he was initially taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas, Calif., he was soon rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for care. The following day, it was reported by People that Barker was suffering from pancreatitis , which is defined as an inflammation of the pancreas.

On Sunday, the musician — who survived a plane crash in 2008 that claimed the lives of four people — issued a statement, via his Instagram Story, to explain what caused the condition.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” he began his post. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian, who was by Barker’s side in the hospital, also shared her own message just minutes after her husband posted his note, calling the last week “scary and emotional.”

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the Poosh founder wrote. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Earlier this week, Barker’s family took the time to thank fans for sending him well wishes during the difficult time.

Alabama, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, wrote on her Instagram Story, “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love. I appreciate you and love all of you."

Moakler also shared a statement on the ordeal with Entertainment Tonight .

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," the former reality star shared. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian].”