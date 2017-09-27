Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirm their engagement the old-fashioned way — via newspaper

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are getting hitched — and now here’s the proof in black and white.

There’s going to be a Game of Thrones wedding pic.twitter.com/8UGGMCh9GH — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 27, 2017





Following People magazine’s story on Tuesday confirming via “sources” that the pair, who played a couple on Game of Thrones, had become engaged, Harington and Leslie made it official themselves by publishing an announcement in the British newspaper the Times this morning.

The notice in the “Forthcoming Marriages” section read: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Announcing your engagement in the newspaper may sound old-fashioned in the social media age (why not tweet it — or show off the bling on Insta?), but it’s not unheard of for celebrities. That’s how Benedict Cumberbatch announced his to Sophie Hunter in 2014. Also, it’s a pretty class move.

Harington and Leslie, both 30, aren’t that traditional, though. They moved in together earlier this year.





The pair originally met on the set of GoT in 2012. (Her character, Ygritte, was the one to famously utter, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”) Though she left the drama in 2014, he has stayed on at the center of the action. They quietly began their relationship as co-stars, but they didn’t confirm their romance until last year, when they attended the Olivier Awards together.

