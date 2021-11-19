Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating: ‘She is completely enthralled by him’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have stepped out as a couple. (Photos: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating.

While spending time together at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, Calif., pad for his birthday, they were photographed out and about holding hands. Multiple outlets report they are officially in a relationship.

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a Kim source told E! News.

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," the source added. "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

The reality star, 41, is apparently "giddy" around and "smitten" by the Saturday Night Live funnyman, 28.

"He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him," the source said.

Yes — giddy, smitten and enthralled. They looked that way in Palm Springs Wednesday when a paparazzi caught them on video exiting a car together and entwining their hands.

They both smiled as they locked their fingers. They were dressed down in casual wear — he had on plaid pajama bottoms from her SKIMS line.

Kim and Pete had on the same style jammies a few days before at a shindig for his birthday at Jenner's $12 million desert retreat in La Quinta, Calif. Flavor Flav was allowed into the inner sanctum — and we assume he's since heard it from momager extraordinaire Jenner about posting photos on social of the new couple.

The source described it as a "big deal" the mom of four — who's divorcing Kanye West (aka Ye) — brought Davidson to Jenner's house. It's been noted that her sister Kourtney Kardashian brought Travis Barker there when they first got together too — and now they're engaged.

As for the 3,000 or so miles between Kim and Davidson — while he goes "Live from New York..." each Saturday and her kids attend school in L.A., "They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other," the source said.

Kim flew to N.Y. to visit with the King of Staten Island in early Nov. They dined out in "the forgotten borough," where he lived with his mom until earlier this year.

The duo connected when she hosted SNL in October — as they shared a kiss as Jasmine and Aladdin. Two weeks later, he visited Kim in L.A. and they went to Knott's Berry Farm, with Kourtney and Barker, and held hands on the ride.

It was clear something was going on at the time, but they denied it.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after seven years of marriage — but many months living apart. (Ye doesn't want the divorce.)

Davidson's love life has been a hot topic for years now as he's romanced a number of famous women: Ariana Grande, to whom he was briefly engaged, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.