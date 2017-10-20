Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's cars burglarized

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had unwanted guests on the property of their Bel Air mansion on Friday morning. According to reports, two men burglarized three luxury vehicles at the bottom of their driveway.

While one suspect fled after hiding in bushes, the other man was met by the Wests’ heavily armed security team, according to TMZ. Personal items were taken from a car, including a phone that belonged to a staff member; however, the suspect dropped it when he saw guns raised. The outlet claims it is standard operating procedure for the Kardashian-West security team to have access to licensed weapons when an intruder invades the gated property.

Clearly the burglars don’t keep up with the Kardashians, as it has been well documented that Kim and Kanye have beefed up security following the reality star’s Paris robbery. It’s been one year since Kardashian, who turns 37 tomorrow, was bound, gagged, and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint. Kris Jenner told The Hollywood Reporter the incident “changed all of our lives and the way that we live.”

“Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security — everyone is armed and licensed; it’s legit companies that protect all of us — but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don’t show,” Jenner explained. “If we go to Disneyland, we’re not snapping pictures with Dumbo; we’ll wait until we leave and then share something we want to share. But it also gave us great pause about what to share.”

Judging from Kardashian’s social media, she was unfazed by this morning’s incident. The reality star was Snapchatting as if it’s business as usual, documenting her early-morning workout and posting flashback pics on Twitter.

Flashback to my first fragrance launch pic.twitter.com/ktYFbMRpit — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 20, 2017

Just another day in the life of the reality star.

