Kim Kardashian turns 37 — and her birthday is nothing like mine

As an Oct. 21 baby, I have the distinction of sharing my birthday with model-actress-Slutwalk champion Amber Rose, the late, great actress and writer Carrie Fisher (may she rest), and the entrepreneurial juggernaut, selfie-taking reality star known as Kim Kardashian. But while we share the same birthday — this year Kardashian turns 37, while I am turning an age that’s none of your business — the way we celebrate our day is decidedly different. To wit:

Our birthday wardrobes

As helpfully detailed by People magazine, which did a retrospective of Kardashian’s birthday ensembles over the past 10 years, Kardashian likes to get pretty dolled up in honor of her special day. Witness the red bodycon dress she wore to party at Tao nightclub back when she was still BFFs with Paris Hilton, the black bandage dress she sported 10 years ago at another Vegas birthday celebration, and the striking silver number she donned in celebration of her 30th back in 2010.

Conversely, I tend to go a bit more relaxed in my birthday attire — and, no, not so relaxed that I wear only my birthday suit. Though I did don a leopard-print bodycon number for a house party I threw back in 2011 when our birthday coincided with the rapture, my general birthday aesthetic is pajamas. Possibly with footies. Probably with Disney characters on them (Mickey is acceptable, Tigger is preferable). Though if pressed to go out, I’ll usually throw on something acceptable like jeans and a cute top — the typical going-out-in-L.A. uniform.

Our birthday activities



2012: When Kardashian turned 32, she went on a tour through Italy — Florence, Rome, and Venice — with her future third hubby, Kanye West, where they skipped art galleries in favor of shopping and generally enjoyed the hell out of themselves.

Meanwhile, I spent mine at Disneyland wondering what the f**k I was doing with my life. Don’t get me wrong — running around the park with three friends was a grand old time. But an onslaught of personal and professional turmoil has a way of making you feel like the good days aren’t that great. Plus, Italy remains on my bucket list. Sigh — I’ll get there some day.