Taylor Swift crushes over boyfriend Joe Alwyn in 'Gorgeous'

Sorry, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, but Taylor Swift doesn’t think you’re “Gorgeous.” OK, she probably does, but neither ex-boyfriend is the subject of her new song.

The third tune off Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation, takes us back to the high school days of crushing on a superhot guy. For the 27-year-old singer, said guy is apparently her current boyfriend, 26-year-old actor Joe Alwyn. However, the lyrics don’t make that totally clear.

“You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk,” she opens the track. (Both Hiddleston and Alwyn are British, while Harris is Scottish.)

There are a few other parts in “Gorgeous” that had Swifties wondering if the song is really about Hiddleston. First off, he’s also pretty good looking. Then there’s the “blue eyes” part (although, Alwyn also has pretty blue eyes) and the line, “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what.” Swift and Hiddleston got close at the 2016 Met Gala when the singer was still dating Harris. That line also has people wondering if that’s a swipe at the DJ nonetheless.

However, Swift apparently wants to stop the “Who is Taylor’s song about?!” guessing game right away. The Grammy winner recently hosted a Reputation Secret Session for 300 lucky fans at her Rhode Island home, where she spilled the tea about her new track.

One guest in attendance then wrote on Tumblr, “Basically Taylor made us all promise that if anyone made any accusations of who this song is about, we tell them it is 100 percent about her angel boyfriend of one year. This isn’t a secret. She wanted us to tell people.”

The singer reportedly “liked” the post.

Taylor just liked this post about the song #Gorgeous – she asked fans at the #reputationSecretSessions to share that it is about Joe pic.twitter.com/WTsqvGoXyP — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) October 20, 2017

If that Tumblr post is to be believed, we also have a better understanding of Swift and Alwyn’s dating timeline. It wasn’t until May that they were outed as a couple, but they were first spotted together with a group of (famous) friends after a Kings of Leon concert in October 2016.

While “Gorgeous” may not be about either of Swift’s famous exes, there has to be something about them on her upcoming album … right?! Guess we’ll have to wait until Nov. 10, when Reputation drops, to find out.

