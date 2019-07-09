Kim Kardashian and Kanye West talk over ideas during what he calls 'bedtime true-crime story meetings'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relax backstage at The Forum on Dec. 19, 2018 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)

Over the course of their five-year marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have churned out project after project, from his sneaker collaboration with Adidas to her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. They’ve even influenced each other along the way, as mentioned in a new Forbes story magazine story about the success of his shoes.

The piece, from writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg, features this interesting tidbit:

“Given their hectic schedules, Kardashian West and West often trade ideas at what he calls ‘bedtime true-crime story meetings,’ where she watches police procedurals while he shows her mockups.”

The story noted that Kardashian asks West for advice on every project. He was the one who created the logo for her shapewear line and redesigned the packaging for the product after having disapproved of it initially.

Kardashian marvels at her husband’s business sense, and she said that he’s taught her a lot.

“He’s just taught me as a person to never compromise and to really take ownership,” she said. “Before, I was really the opposite. I would throw my name on anything.”

She wasn’t done applauding him just yet.

“He pushes people to do their best and pushes people even outside of their comfort zone, which really helps people grow,” Kardashian added.

Forbes estimated that West had earned $150 million before taxes over the past 12 months, much of it because of his shoes.

