    Kid Rock wore American flag pants to play golf with 'so down to earth' Trump: 'Proof that money can't buy class'

    Kid Rock previously met up with President Trump at the White House in October 2018. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

    What does one wear to a golf date with the leader of the free world? If you’re Kid Rock, it’s time to break out the stars-and-stripes slacks.

    The singer — who has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and even briefly teased the possibility of running for higher office himself back in 2017 — joined the president for a golf outing on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where POTUS and his family spent the weekend.

    While Trump swapped his MAGA gear for a red cap that simply read “USA,” his rock star supporter decided to up the ante with arguably the world’s most patriotic pants. Rock’s golfing get-up featured trousers emblazoned with the American flag — stars running down one leg, stripes the other — held up by a belt with a very large buckle, plus a red sweater vest worn over a basic white polo.


    It’s not the musician’s first time bonding with Trump. In 2017, he famously joined rocker Ted Nugent and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for a visit to the White House, where the conservative trio mocked a portrait of Hillary Clinton. And last October he returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to watch Trump sign the Music Modernization Act.


    Judging by Rock’s latest caption, he’s still on the Trump train.

    “What a great man,” he said of the president, whom he called “so down to earth and so fun to be with.”

    “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!” he added.

    Rock’s outfit and choice of golfing buddy have both predictably riled up the internet. While some fans cheered on the duo — “That’s the spirit, he is our president and not everyone can say they golfed with the President of the United States of America!” wrote one supporter on Twitter — others were less than impressed. 





    Rock’s flag pants also sparked mockery. Some called it disrespectful to the flag, while one referenced Trump’s embrace of a flag during CPAC just weeks ago.






    And then there’s this reaction from Sheryl Crow, his collaborator on the 2002 crossover hit “Picture” and a rumored ex:


    If nothing else, we can guess who will be playing the inauguration if Trump wins re-election.

