Kid Rock wore American flag pants to play golf with 'so down to earth' Trump: 'Proof that money can't buy class'

Kid Rock previously met up with President Trump at the White House in October 2018. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

What does one wear to a golf date with the leader of the free world? If you’re Kid Rock, it’s time to break out the stars-and-stripes slacks.

The singer — who has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and even briefly teased the possibility of running for higher office himself back in 2017 — joined the president for a golf outing on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where POTUS and his family spent the weekend.

While Trump swapped his MAGA gear for a red cap that simply read “USA,” his rock star supporter decided to up the ante with arguably the world’s most patriotic pants. Rock’s golfing get-up featured trousers emblazoned with the American flag — stars running down one leg, stripes the other — held up by a belt with a very large buckle, plus a red sweater vest worn over a basic white polo.

Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/cSsswI5PbW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 23, 2019





It’s not the musician’s first time bonding with Trump. In 2017, he famously joined rocker Ted Nugent and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for a visit to the White House, where the conservative trio mocked a portrait of Hillary Clinton. And last October he returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to watch Trump sign the Music Modernization Act.

There's a total of one brain in this Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, Kid Rock photo.. and it belongs to the portrait… pic.twitter.com/BJWxjjpTvh — Mahnee Avelar (@BassMastrMahnee) April 20, 2017





Judging by Rock’s latest caption, he’s still on the Trump train.

“What a great man,” he said of the president, whom he called “so down to earth and so fun to be with.”

“KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!” he added.

Rock’s outfit and choice of golfing buddy have both predictably riled up the internet. While some fans cheered on the duo — “That’s the spirit, he is our president and not everyone can say they golfed with the President of the United States of America!” wrote one supporter on Twitter — others were less than impressed.

What a great picture of one guy whos always clamored on about gettin girls, bangs strippers, gettin that pu$$y, and talks about himself like he’s a hard-core rock star…. And then…you have Kid Rock.#MisleadAmericaGolfingAgain — Chuck (@Chazzbanned) March 23, 2019





Is this how you get attention now ?becAuse you sure don’t sell records — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) March 24, 2019





Proof that money simply can't buy class — David Pakman (@dpakman) March 23, 2019





Sir, I will never again listen to your music. It brings me no pleasure to say I can bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy no longer. — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) March 23, 2019





Rock’s flag pants also sparked mockery. Some called it disrespectful to the flag, while one referenced Trump’s embrace of a flag during CPAC just weeks ago.

Of course, the only way to disrespect it is to be black and take a knee — Wayne Havens (@waynehavens) March 23, 2019





4 U.S. Code § 8 – Respect for flag

(d) "The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery." — Deadsent (@TheDeadsent) March 23, 2019





Did he hug your pants? — Dusty Giebel (@DustinGiebel) March 23, 2019





Nothing says "rock and roll rebel" more effectively than dressing like a 'Let's Make A Deal' contestant and playing golf with the poster boy for the Christian Right. — Garrett Johnson (@stereofiasco) March 24, 2019





Disrespecting the flag. Tell me again why it’s wrong to kneel during the anthem? — BAPHarris (@BapHarris) March 24, 2019





And then there’s this reaction from Sheryl Crow, his collaborator on the 2002 crossover hit “Picture” and a rumored ex:





If nothing else, we can guess who will be playing the inauguration if Trump wins re-election.

