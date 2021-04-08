Khloé Kardashian speaks out about unauthorized bikini photo

Khloé Kardashian is addressing that photo — the unedited bikini picture that was posted to social media without her permission that she threatened legal action over.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared new, unedited photos and video of her body on social media Wednesday along with a candid post about body image. She said she's faced "pressure, constant ridicule and judgment" her whole life, which she said was behind her decision to have the bikini photo, posted by mistake by an assistant, removed.

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," Khloé began her post, which included a video of her just in underwear. "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - no matter who you are."

Khloé said the truth of the situation is that "the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

She then listed mean comments she's heard from haters: "'Khloé is the fat sister.' 'Khloé is the ugly sister.' 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.'"

And said her feelings are dismissed because she's a rich reality TV star.

"Oh but who cares how she feels because she grew up in a life of privilege. She’s also on a reality show so she signed up for all of this," she said people think, adding, "I’m of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human."

The reality star said it's been "almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have set for me." She said for more than a decade now, her every flaw has been "micro-analyzed and made fun of," noting she's used that criticism to motivate her "to get myself in the best shape of my life," yet then she's told "I must have paid for it" by getting plastic surgery.

Khloé wrote, "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it. This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

Khloeé Kardashian at a fashion event in L.A. (Photo: Michael Tullberg/WireImage)

She said that just like getting her nails done or putting on makeup, she uses filters on social media so the world can see her "the way I want to be seen." And she said she will continue to do that "unapologetically."

Khloé ended by writing, "My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore."

Of course the Kardashians — and their extended team — chimed in heavily in the comments. Kim wrote, "I love you Khloe" with Khloé responding that her older sister is her "rock" and "lifeline." Kylie wrote, "love you sooooo much." Kendall said, "yes! you beautiful, strong HEALTHY queen." And Kris called her daughter "the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known."

And beyond, she received support, including from Ariana Grande, who told her, "love u & your heart." (Khloé used one of Grande's songs in her post.)

There was criticism though with one widely-liked comment telling Khloé she missed an opportunity to be real about having flaws and being human.

"Love you but I dont get it," wrote the Instagram user. "You had an opportunity there to share to young women and every women out there who look up to you what body positivity is! Its amazing to post glam pics of yourself everyday but its also amazing to show your flaws as well... that was a beautiful rare photo and you blew that opportunity.... Would be a powerful thing to see a Kardashian be [vulnerable] about their insecurities."

