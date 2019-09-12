Kevin Hart's wife shares update on his recovery: 'We're just taking it one day at a time'

Kevin Hart is feeling better. Eniko Hart shared an update on her husband's recovery, telling paparazzi he's doing "amazing" after being released from the hospital Wednesday. The 40-year-old comedian was reportedly transferred to a live-in rehab center where he is doing intense physical therapy after back surgery. He is expected to be there around two weeks.

"He's doing well, thank you," she said Thursday, according to E! News. When asked about his progress, she told photographers, "We're just taking it one day at a time ... He'll be back on track in no time."

Eniko Hart is updating fans on husband Kevin Hart's condition. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) More

Eniko's comments come one day after a report claimed Hart was asking his inner circle to downplay his injuries. "It’s going to take him many months to recover," a source claimed to Us Weekly, noting that "it’s going to be extremely long and grueling."

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star suffered "major back injuries" during a car accident on Sept. 1. According the police report, Hart's friend, Jared Black, was behind the wheel when the actor's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed through fencing and into a ditch off Mulholland Highway. Hart was rescued through the driver's side window by his personal security, taken home and then to the hospital.

Black and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, were both trapped in the vehicle when first responders arrived. Black was airlifted to a local hospital while Broxterman, who is Eniko's personal trainer, only suffered minor injuries.

Hart has not issued a public statement on the terrifying crash, but is said to be in good spirits. TMZ reported he's telling people that he's "grateful to be alive."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.