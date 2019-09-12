Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino posts first photo after prison release: 'Living my best life'

Lauren and Mike Sorrentino attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is free — and ready to live his "best life."

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star posted his first photo since being released from prison Thursday, sharing a snap alongside his wife and dog. "Living my best life with my beautiful wife," he captioned the shot.

Lauren Sorrentino posted the same photo quoting Maren Morris’s song "The Bones." "Welcome home honey," she added.

Sorrentino wed Lauren, his college sweetheart, in November, two months before starting his sentence. The reality star, who plead guilty to tax evasion last year, served eight-months in prison in the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, in New York.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," the couple said in a joint statement Thursday. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort."

"We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!" they continued. "We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours."

The MTV star also expressed his elation on Twitter.

Life behind bars wasn't all that bad. Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, said he was having "the time of his life."

"It’s like he’s in a senior home," she revealed in April. "He’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail... he’s doing good in there."

Sorrentino will have two years of supervised release.

