Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s slobbery make out is the talk of social media

Two things we’ve learned from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello today: They really are a couple, and they enjoy a sloppy kiss for comedy.

The “Señorita” collaborators made their romance officially official on social media Thursday when Mendes posted a video in which they address fan backlash over their “weird” kissing style. They said Twitter commenters said they look “like fish.” Cabello said the comparison “really hurt our feelings,” so they decided to show fans “how we really kiss.”

What came next was a true slobber fest. They gave a super surprising, totally over-the-top performance, licking each other.

They also rubbed their open mouths against each other. It was straight out of a Saturday Night Live sketch.

It ended with Cabello cracking up over how ridiculous and silly it was.

Social media has been gobsmacked by the whole thing. Among those laughing over the bizarre but funny make out session were Charlie Puth and Niall Horan.

Someone got “pregnant.”

And they were told they broke the internet.

Some other funny reactions below:

I was JUST about to fall asleep and then I see a video of shawn mendes and camila cabello kissing like they are human window washers — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) September 12, 2019

shawn + camila all over my timeline pic.twitter.com/cUu4P6inI4 — Em Harriss (@EmHarriss) September 12, 2019

shawn and camila after posting that HHDJJFJS pic.twitter.com/pJXQG9os2d — 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 (@nasaruins) September 12, 2019

me after seeing the shawn mendes and camila video pic.twitter.com/GiEDK5DMqb — kathy. (@acousticlany) September 12, 2019

shawn mendes and camila cabello stans walking through school tomorrow pic.twitter.com/FTAMDnpWtG — 𝐢𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@fIwerchiId) September 12, 2019

The pair sparked dating rumors earlier this summer after being close friends for several years. They put on a white-hot performance of “Señorita” at the MTV VMAs in September but came just short of locking lips.

Oddly enough, Cabello gave an interview last week about how she was “uncomfortable” inviting any fans into her romantic relationships.

“People can say whatever they want to say,” she told Elle. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved... That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

Tight-lipped no more.

