Kelsea Ballerini Hits the CMT Awards in Sheer Red Dress and Matching Platforms

Kelsea Ballerini hit the CMT Awards red carpet on Sunday night in Austin, Texas, to host the awards show for a fourth and final time. This is the first time she’ll be doing it solo. In previous years, Ballerini was joined onstage by country artist Kane Brown and actor Anthony Mackie.

The country star, who just dropped her newest single, “Love me Like You Mean It (Reimagined)” on Friday, wore a sheer red, lace gown for the occasion. Ballerini paired the look with a pair of matching red platform sandals.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images for CMT

An up-close look at Kelsea Ballerini’s red platform sandals.

Ballerini posed on the red carpet with boyfriend Chase Stokes on her arm. For his look, the “Outer Banks” star wore a cream suit jacket sans tie, black plants and a pair of Cuban-heeled boots.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. FilmMagic

The 2024 CMT Music Awards is the fan-voted country music awards show held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Ballerini is expected to hit the stage tonight. Other performers include Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Sugarland and more. In addition to Ballerini, the night’s top nominees are Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll, who are all tied for the most nominations with three nods each.

