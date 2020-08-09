Kelly Osbourne celebrates her 85-pound weight loss: 'I worked hard and it feels good'

Kelly Osbourne is cheering herself on after confirming that she’s lost 85 pounds.

“Today I’m feeling #Gucci,” former Fashion Police panelist, 35, wrote in an Instagram post, which showed her looking slim as she mugged for the camera in a bright red top, with her signature purple hair tied up in a braided knot. When The Real co-host Jeannie Mai's mother commented saying, “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight,” Osbourne replied, “That’s right Mamma Mai I lost 85 lbs. since I last saw you. Can you believe it?”

In her Instagram Stories, Osbourne shared that she’s feeling great at the moment. While shopping at Neiman Marcus, she snapped a photo of her hand as she held up the tag to a pair of J Brand Alana Photo-Ready High-Rise Super Skinny Crop jeans. It revealed a size 26 clothing tag, which is approximately a size 2 in the U.S.

“Yes ... I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!” shared Osbourne.

At the beginning of 2020, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared that the previous year had been one of tremendous growth, and that this year is “going to be the year of me!!!”

“2019 has been one hell of a year,” she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of herself from throughout the year. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

“It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples s*** and be the badass sober women I was born to be,” she wrote.

Osbourne is working hard on feeling her best these days, and that means maintaining her sobriety. Last year, she shared how proud she was of herself upon completing her second year free of drugs and alcohol.

“I am [in a great place]. I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life,” she said on the British talk show Lorraine back in 2019, Yahoo previously reported. “Now seeing that I don’t need that, my life is better, and I don’t have any drama in my life. I’ve accepted the fact that really — I know I’ve said this throughout my whole life, but I really understand it now — that I’m not perfect and I’m never gonna be and I don’t want to be.”

Osbourne’s not the only one in her family who has been open about her weight; her mother, The Talk panelist Sharon Osbourne, has been candid undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 1999 and subsequently losing 100 pounds. She had her gastric band removed in 2006.

