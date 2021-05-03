  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kelly Osbourne says relapse turned ugly quickly: I 'did embarrassing sh**'

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kelly Osbourne is sharing more details about her relapse — and it's clear things went south quickly.

The TV personality appeared on her old friend Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and, with them recently both experiencing slips in sobriety, they got right to the topic. Osbourne, 36, said she made it through lockdown before her sober world turned upside-down, revealing it started with one glass of Champagne — and said it was a look from her boyfriend of five months, Erik Bragg, that ultimately led her to get help.

Osbourne, who had been nearly four years sober of drugs and alcohol, said she was very involved with her 12-step program, serving as secretary and having several sponsees.

"I was Miss Program," she said. "It was everything to me."

When quarantine happened, she "changed," she admitted. She said she didn't like the online meetings. "Slowly but surely, I stopped calling my sponsor. Slowly but surely, I stopped connecting with my" sponsees. "Slowly but surely, one ... relapsed. And another ... relapsed. And then all my friends relapsed."

(Photo: Armchair Expert)
Kelly Osbourne talked about her recent relapse on Armchair Expert. (Photo: Armchair Expert)

Osbourne, on the other hand, "made it all the way through. The worst part of the lockdown," she said. But when suddenly everything was looking good in her life — professionally as well as a new relationship with Bragg — she mistakenly thought, "Oh, I'm normal now" related to being able to handle alcohol. "I don't need any of this sh** anymore," she thought of her steps program. "I lasted this whole pandemic without anything."

One day she was sitting by a pool solo and saw another woman there enjoying a glass of Champagne, so she got one too. (Osbourne has said that when she used alcohol and drugs before getting sober in 2017, she'd often do so alone.)

"And I just had one and it was fine," she said of her first drink. "I had a great time and I didn't think anything of it. A couple weeks went by and I thought ... I can do that again. Two weeks later, done. F**king done. Did not last long. Did embarrassing sh**. Blacked out. I can't drink the same that I used to. It wasn't fun."

She said it was alcohol only, no pills, which she previously had a problem with. She explained to Shepard that she's on anti-depressants and was told it would have been a lethal combination.

Osbourne said she when she started drinking again, she tricked herself into thinking she was in control — until it was very obvious she wasn't.

"It wasn't until I found myself last weekend covered in ranch dressing by my friend's pool sunburnt looking like a piece of sh** that I was like: 'Maybe I don't have this under control,'" she said.

Osbourne also talked about Bragg's reaction to seeing her slip. They met when she was sober and he didn't tell her directly to stop drinking, but a look her gave her — while he was working out and she was on the couch drunk — had a deep impact.

"He didn't say anything," she recalled of the moment. "He just gave me a look. It was while he was working out. I just sat on the couch watching him work out — drunk — and he was doing a burpee. He turned his head to the side and just looked at me and was just like..."

Shepard offered: "He thinks I'm a piece of sh**."

Osbourne continued, "I go: OK, I'm done. Woke up the next day and I was like: done. I called up my sponsor, everyone. I made the video, posted it. Signed myself up for a month of therapy just to put myself back on track again."

She said the whole experience made her realize she's still "numbing" the pain of a personal trauma she hasn't been able to identify yet. She said she's trying new forms of therapy, including EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and somatic therapy.

During the conversation, Shepard recalled attending addiction meetings at the Osbournes' home in the mid-aughts, when he was getting sober (about 17 years ago) and Kelly's brother Jack was newly sober. They shared an MTV connection with Shepard finding fame on Punk'd (2003-2012) and she was on The Osbournes (2002-day 2005).

Osbourne has said that she started drinking at the age of 13 — and it progressed heavily from there. On the podcast, she talked about hosting MTV Spring Break 2002, at 17, and partying in Cancun.

During the interview, Osbourne also talked how she'll never watch the Framing Britney Spears doc because the mistreatment by the media hit too close to home. Rising to fame at that same time, she recalled doing interviews in which reporters told her how she could improve her looks, leading to a long struggle with body image. She recently lost 90 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

"I can't watch it," she said. "It's so upsetting to me."

She continued, "The whole thing to do with Britney is upsetting. I can't be one of those people that, like, makes fun of her [Instagram] videos. This is somebody who is trying to find a piece of happiness in a world of f**king hell that she's living in that she has no control over," referring to Spears's conservatorship.

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Britney Spears and Kelly Osbourne (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Britney Spears and Kelly Osbourne (Photo: KMazur/WireImage)

Osbourne said it wasn't that long ago that she "had dinner" with Spears. "She is such a sweet girl," she added. "You sit there and you look at somebody and they're just trying to be by themselves." 

Shepard went public with his relapse last summer, revealing that he started taking opiates after nearly 17 years of sobriety.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Hailey Baldwin’s Mesh Blouse, Ripped Jeans & Buzzy Nikes Make for the Perfect Spring Outfit

    The model joined husband Justin Bieber on the set of his latest music video.

  • Ashley Graham praises 'beautiful' fans celebrating their bodies with self-love TikTok challenge: 'I'm not crying, you're crying'

    The 33-year-old model is spreading the love.

  • Tegan and Sara ‘High School’ Series From Clea DuVall Greenlit at IMDb TV

    Twin music duo Tegan and Sara’s best-selling memoir “High School” will be adapted as an original series for Amazon’s IMDb TV free, ad-supported streaming service. The show, announced as part of Amazon’s first-ever NewFronts presentation Monday, will be executive produced by identical twins Tegan and Sara and writer-director-actor Clea DuVall. “High School” is a coming-of-age […]

  • Angelina Jolie Looks Unrecognizable with Blonde Hair in the First Look at Marvel's Eternals

    The first footage of Oscar winner Chloé Zhao's Marvel outing is here.

  • Prince Harry calls misinformation 'a global humanitarian crisis' during passionate 'Vax Live' speech

    Meghan Markle, who serves as campaign chair with Prince Harry, wasn't in attendance but will have a role in the telecast.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce: 'We No Longer Believe We Can Grow Together as a Couple'

    Bill and Melinda Gates wed on Jan. 1, 1994, and share three children

  • Billie Eilish says celebrities shouldn't 'be given the power that we're given'

    In her British Vogue cover story, the 19-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about the authority that fans grant famous individuals.

  • Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers

    The school bell rings, and about a dozen masked first-graders turn to the monitor and wave hello to their classmates — each a tiny Zoom square representing the other half of the class. The teacher — standing behind a plexiglass wall — shares her screen, grabs a pointer, juggles a laptop, projector, marker and board and embarks on another act of her one-woman show. Ana Saul Romero has seen many changes in teaching methods, testing and technology during her four decades as a teacher.

  • $18 Amazon find keeps all the cords on your desk or counter organized and tangle-free

    Is there anything worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere? Okay fine, the answer is yes... there are millions of things that are far, far worse. That doesn't make your messy desk any less aggravating though. We all have so many things on our desks these days, from computers and monitors to smartphone chargers, desk phones, and more. Some people also have a printer or a scanner on their desk, plus there are so many other peripherals that we use for work. Each of those devices obviously includes a power cord, plus there are more cables you need to worry about like Ethernet cables, HDMI cables, and phone cords that run to your wall or VoIP box. Long story short, you're probably swimming in a sea of cords and cables right now, and you undoubtedly hate staring at that tangled mess. Thankfully, there's a simple solution available on Amazon called the Yecaye Cable Raceway Cable and Cord Organizer, and prices start at just $17.59 right now thanks to deep discounts on Amazon! You could search for days and I doubt you would find a solution as simple and affordable as the Yecaye Cable Raceway Cable and Cord Organizer. It's essentially a 94-inch J channel made of plastic, and it comes with a role of double-sided adhesive tape. It's split into six different sections that measure 15.7 inches each, so you can arrange them to get whatever length you need. You can also split them up into multiple runs. That way, for example, you can position one along the back of your desk and another down the side. Then just attach the pieces using the adhesive tape. Voila... you're done! This is a fantastic solution that's perfect for desks of any size. It's also a great option for your countertop if you've got a bunch of power cords for appliances that you'd like to hide. The Cable Raceway comes in four different colors including black and white, and they're all on sale with discounts right now on Amazon. What are you waiting for?! Here are some key details you should know: Smart design offers a slim profile despite the large capacity of up to 10 power cords or up to 16 Cat-5 Ethernet cables. That means you have space for everything in your desk or countertop — kiss your cluttered cables goodbye The 94-inch Under Desk Cable Raceway Organizer Kit includes six 15.7-inch sections that you can run side by side or arrange along different surfaces. This design gives you the flexibility you need to tackle any setup The J channel design opens on top for easy access and to ensure that cables are locked in place. This also makes it easy to rearrange things on your desk or countertop anytime you want Keep your desk clear and maintain a safe work environment free of trip hazards Installation is a breeze with premium adhesive PE tape — no drilling, screws, or nails required. For an even more secure bond, you can use two rows of adhesive tape on the back of each Cable Raceway section instead of one

  • Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Son August On Husband Jack Brooksbank’s Birthday

    Princess Eugenie has major love for her family! The royal took to Instagram to share three new photos to celebrate her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 34th birthday. In the first two photos, Jack cradles their baby son August and grins for the camera.

  • Resetting the Patriots' depth chart after the 2021 NFL Draft

    With the 2021 NFL Draft now in the books, the New England Patriots depth chart has been transformed once again. Here's what it looks like with the team's draft picks on board.

  • How THE BAD BATCH Offers Hope For the Galaxy

    The Bad Batch's Head Writer and Producer Jennifer Corbett and producer Brad Rau explain how the unexpected heroes of The Bad Batch bring hope to the Galaxy far, far away. The post How THE BAD BATCH Offers Hope For the Galaxy appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.

  • Let Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bikini Pic Inspire Your Own Vaxacation

    SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: 2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — In this image released on November 15, Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Jabbed and jonesing to gtfo? Tracee Ellis Ross’ most recent Instagram post will have you looking at your neglected suitcases through misty eyes. This weekend, the black-ish star uploaded three posts featuring herself on the kind of beach vacation we’ve been dreaming about for the last year. Think: reading the new Bridgerton installment on a striped towel, hanging your salt-stained bikini in the shower after a long day, and waking up to the sound of waves crashing on the beach. Disclaimer: If you’re trying to avoid spending money on a plane ticket, DO NOT KEEP READING. Consider Ross’ first post an “out of office reply” (at least according to the actress’ caption). In the Reels video, she’s seen walking in slow motion in the grass — not a cloud in sight — wearing a burnt orange midi dress with hip cutouts and spaghetti straps. In the background, are palm trees, tropical flowers, and a hint at the ocean below. Her second was posted on Sunday, and shows her hopping out of an infinity pool wearing a black, cut-out bikini, red nail polish, and her signature matching lip. The caption aptly read: “I dipped, y’all!” Her feed’s latest addition includes a straw fedora, a fluffy towel, and a hot pink cover-up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Over on stories, Ross posted a pic of the margarita she was enjoying at the resort bar (a swim-up, perhaps?), as well as the jewelry she packed in her carry-on, which included a gold-and-green chain necklace and hoop earrings, both from Missoma. A sundress, a bikini, and some versatile jewelry — what else could you possibly need on vacation? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross isn’t the only one tempting us with sunny skies, Mai Tais, and days spent lounging in on a beach chair. All throughout April, Kim Kardashian was busy posting photo after photo in either a string bikini or a cut-out dress, while both pool- or beach-side. Meanwhile, for Lizzo’s week-plus-long birthday celebration, she also ventured to the beach, bringing along with her a bevy of vacation essentials, including bucket hats, high-cut maillots, and more. One more celebrity vacation pic and we’ll be doing a lot more than looking at flights — we’ll be buying them. When we do, prepare for plenty of Ross-level documentation to go with. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Tracee Ellis Ross Has An Outfit For Every NYE MoodTracee Ellis Ross Knows How To Style A SweatsuitLizzo’s Birthday ‘Fit Made Us Want To Dress Up

  • Woman exposes ex-boyfriend's alleged disturbing behavior after breakup: 'Probably dodged a serial killer'

    Ever been ghosted? Certainly not on this level.

  • Jenna Bush Hager Had a “Not So Great” Reaction to Her George W. Bush’s Painting of Her

    The former president ended up offering it to Hoda instead.

  • Steve McQueen’s Former Malibu Beach House Hits the Market for $12 Million

    Now you, too, can live like the King of Cool.

  • Pretty in Pink ’s Andrew McCarthy Reveals a Hilarious Secret About the Movie’s Final Scene

    "I continue to be shocked that here we are talking about it, all these years later," says Andrew McCarthy of his hit 80s film Pretty in Pink

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Missed an Important Detail From the Season 3 Finale

    Wait, what? 🤯

  • ‘Four Good Days’: Mila Kunis's harrowing transformation into addict was 'hands-down' hardest thing she's done

    From "meth teeth" to 20-pound weight loss, Mila Kunis reveals the staggering metamorphosis she undertook to co-star opposite Glenn Close in new drug-addiction drama "Four Good Days."