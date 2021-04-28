Dax Shepard reveals 'the tipping point' when he decided to go public about his relapse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dax Shepard has been open about his struggles with addiction. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Dax Shepard has been open about his struggles with addiction. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dax Shepard didn't want to talk about relapsing after 16 years of sobriety, but he broke the news anyway in a September episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert. The words of a close friend are what made all the difference.

"The tipping point that got me to be public about it was a really good friend of mine who happened to have the same sobriety date as myself, and we’re the exact same age. … We’re very, very similar, and I told him, of course, immediately," Shepard said on Tuesday's episode of In Fact With Chelsea Clinton. "And I said, 'I don't really wanna do it on the podcast [Armchair Expert] and here's why.' And he goes, 'Look, if you're getting self-esteem from the number, that's silly. If you're getting self-esteem because you think that it's helpful to people, that's great, but if your goal then is actually to help people, it's so much more helpful that you relapsed than it is you being 16 years sober and married to Kristen Bell. That's not incredibly relatable to some dude who's struggling. But lying to the people you love just last month, that's pretty relatable."

The story was an extended version of what he told Ellen DeGeneres on her show in January.

At that time, Shepard explained that he'd even feared losing sponsors talking about how he'd started using opiates following two consecutive surgeries for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident and an off-roading accident during quarantine. Eventually, he was sneaking Vicodin and Oxycontin "all day" and taking them whenever he wanted.

"The opiate thing was very misleading because I still was doing everything I'm supposed to do," Shepard said. "I was still interviewing people, and it was going well. I was still playing with my kids outside, putting them to bed and waking them up, and doing all the dad stuff."

But, as he told Clinton, he was starting to lie to people he loved, saying that he was taking pills for his arthritis. Lying was something he'd been able to do "like crazy" in the early days of his addiction, but he found that he couldn't do it anymore. 

"Weirdly, it was terrible leading up to it, because I had built this whole identity in my head around having 16 years," Shepard said. "I loved having 16 years. I loved talking about it on the podcast. I loved that people who had messaged me ... [would] say, 'I'm on three.’ I loved being inspirational to people for sobriety. And I was holding onto that so much, I was deriving so much of my self-esteem from that, that I was really scared of not having that, and so I avoided losing that for a while, for a couple months, and then eventually I just … yeah, I couldn’t do it."

Shepard said he first told his wife, Kristen Bell, but he eventually had to deal with explaining himself to their daughters, 6-year-old Delta and Lincoln, 8. 

"And they knew, they knew, like when I relapsed, we explained, 'Well, Daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills," he said. "And, yeah, we tell them the whole thing."

Shepard told Clinton that he talks to his girls about addiction "just like I’m talking to you."

He said they're aware of where he's going when he leaves for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting every Tuesday and Thursday.

"One of the cuter moments was, I wanna say my oldest daughter was 3 — back when my daughters really wanted to be with me 24 hours a day — and she said, 'Where are you going?' And I said, 'Well, I'm going to AA," Shepard recalled. "She said, 'Why do you have to go?' I go, 'Because I'm an alcoholic. If I don't go there then I'll drink and I'll be a terrible dad.' And she said, 'Can I go?' And I said, 'Well, no, you gotta be an alcoholic.' And she goes, 'I'm gonna be an alcoholic.' And I said, 'You know, you might become one. The odds are not in your favor. But you're not there yet.'

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Paulina Porizkova says Aaron Sorkin kept her 'warm all night' at the Oscars

    The model and Sorkin walked the red carpet together for the first time.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Paparazzi Divulges Insider Secrets

    One of the world's most successful paparazzi Is spilling the royal tea! During a recent episode of "Hollywood Raw" podcast, famed photographer Jesal Parshotam joined hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn to talk about his work of taking snaps of famous people, including capturing photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

  • 'Feeling loved is the most important': Jay-Z shares rare reflection on parenting, family life

    Rapper and business mogul Jay-Z talks about fatherhood and says "feeling loved" is the best thing he can give to his three kids.

  • M&S launches new version of Duchess of Cambridge's £29.50 rainbow trainers

    The Duchess of Cambridge boasts an enviable shoe collection.

  • Royal Ascot style guide encourages second-hand clothing: We'd love to see the royals re-wear these outfits

    Royal Ascot is encouraging race goers to wear second-hand.

  • John Travolta Opened Up About Grieving His Late Wife Kelly Preston

    The actor shared moving advice about grief nearly a year after Kelly's death.

  • Jay-Z Reveals His and Beyoncé’s Parenting Style in Rare Interview

    “As your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

  • L.K.Bennett has created a lookalike of one of Kate's most iconic outfits

    Channel your inner royal.

  • 'New York Post' Reporter Quits After She Was Allegedly 'Ordered' to Write Bogus Kamala Harris Story

    Laura Italiano announced her resignation Tuesday, after outlets debunked her recent article that claimed officials were giving Harris' book to migrant kids.

  • I want to build muscle, but I enjoy cardio and don't want to gain weight. Will running and HIIT hinder my gains?

    Cardio doesn't necessarily hinder muscle growth, provided you can still give your all in your strength workouts and recover adequately.

  • More Money Is Going to Texas Than California or New York, Thanks to US Census

    The U.S. Census Bureau revealed the population of the U.S. based on the 2020 census, which counted all the people in the U.S. as of April 1, 2020. The total U.S. population stands at 331,449,281...

  • Minerco Launches a Unique Triple Play Investment in Psychedelic Drugs, Cannabis and Its SHRUCOIN Crypto Currency

    Once known solely as the Magic Mushroom Company, Minerco, Inc. (OTC: MINE) has become a bold triple play company with their research, distribution and production of psychedelics, cannabis and cryptocurrency. With a background of its Jamaican-based vertically integrated operation producing microdose tablets and capsules of psilocybin, Minerco also recently announced the acquisition of WLCCO Inc., a Jamaican-based white label CBD company that generates approximately $2.5 million in annual revenue. This acquisition includes crucial equipment, increasing the company’s psilocybin production capacity to one million microdose units daily. The acquisition is viewed by Minerco in helping to realize a crucial goal, preparing the company to enter new legal markets in the United States. Psychedelic Drugs and Mental Health Opportunities The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought increased focus to the importance of mental health and has sparked innovation from companies working to provide treatments for mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Psychedelic drugs have been at the forefront of innovation in this space, as evidence continues to mount showing that psychedelics can, in many cases, be more effective for the treatment of mental health disorders than traditional medicines. With a growing acceptance of their use by the medical community – and an increasing trend toward legalization worldwide – the psychedelic drug market is in the early stages of a potentially explosive growth phase which Minerco is betting on. According to the industry experts at Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelics drug market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% and $6,846.68 million by 2027. But as one of the world’s first publicly traded companies specializing in growing, research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms and marketing worldwide, Minerco believes it also has an obligation to help raise awareness about the benefits of psilocybin and has signed award-winning Jamaican-American singer and rapper, Sean Kingston as its global ambassador. Cannabis Growth Fueling Financial Optimism With the legalization of marijuana in more and more countries becoming a reality – and an increase in legalization throughout the United States as well – the cannabis market could potentially see even stronger growth than forecast. With the continued growth in both the legalization and popularity of cannabis, Minerco is betting on the category fueling significant revenue potential as marijuana and CBD-infused products become more frequently used in the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, depression and diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Introducing the SHRUCOIN As the third tier of the company’s triple-play offerings, Minerco has announced a monetary innovation that affects both its psilocybin and cannabis markets. The company’s new blockchain token SHRU – and its payment application SHRUCOIN Pay, is the first of its kind in the blockchain space with the coin serving as a payment gateway for its cannabis and psilocybin products. Despite being legal in specific global markets, credit card companies have shied away from authorizing purchases related to Psilocybin or Cannabis because of their Federal Schedule 1 classification. SHRUCOINs can be purchased with a major credit card and used as actual currency. With the continued expected growth in the company’s triple-play areas of focus, Minerco pledges to plot an increasingly aggressive future in psychedelic drugs and cannabis. To Learn More about MINE: https://psychedelicstox.com/2021/04/26/investor-alert-unique-triple-play-opportunity-now-unfolding-in-three-rapidly-growing-markets/ For More Information Contact: Ryan@StoxMedia.com https://stoxmedia.com Ph. 954-699-7611 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSchaeffer's Touts Earnings Season as Ripe for Options-Trading OpportunitiesMarket Structure Edge's Quast Tells Benzinga the Shorts Pre-Told Microsoft's Acquisition of Nuance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Saudi crown prince defends austerity steps, social loosening

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out a vigorous defense of his domestic policies and the thinking behind his push to transform Saudi Arabia economically and socially during a wide-ranging interview broadcast across Saudi television channels late Tuesday. In the lengthy interview that stretched past midnight, the crown prince also expressed hopes for good relations with rival Iran and said that Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration in Washington were in agreement on most issues of mutual concern.

  • Signs You Have an Autoimmune Disease, Like Carrie Ann Inaba

    American TV watchers were bummed on Monday when Carrie Ann Inaba, the well-known Dancing With the Stars judge and co-host of The Talk, announced she was taking a break from the afternoon chat show to deal with various health challenges, including an autoimmune condition known as Sjogren's syndrome.Inaba's announcement was surprising, yet sadly familiar, as autoimmune disorders like lupus have increasingly become part of the public conversation in recent years; singer Selena Gomez and TV host Nick Cannon have both disclosed they suffer from that condition. Six years ago, Inaba was diagnosed with Sjogren's, an incurable immune disorder that can cause pain and fatigue. She also reportedly lives with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that can cause pain and numbness, and the nerve disorder fibromyalgia.Autoimmune disorders include a wide spectrum of issues caused when the immune system overreacts by attacking the body's own tissue. Women are more likely than men to be affected. Here are the most common signs that you're suffering from the most common autoimmune conditions. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Muscle Aches "The classic sign of an autoimmune disease is inflammation, which can cause redness, heat, pain and swelling," says the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Autoimmune diseases can affect the muscles, leading to aches that feel like you've overdone it at the gym even if you haven't left the couch. 2 Joint Pain and Swelling This may be a sign of rheumatoid arthritis, a common autoimmune disorder caused when the immune system attacks the linings of the joints, causing painful swelling. Smaller joints tend to be affected first, followed by larger joints. But about 40 percent of people affected by rheumatoid arthritis experience symptoms that don't involve the joints at all. "In some people, the condition can damage a wide variety of body systems, including the skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels," says the Mayo Clinic. 3 Dry Eyes or Mouth According to the Mayo Clinic, Sjogren's syndrome is most commonly signified by dry eyes and a dry mouth, which occurs when the disorder affects the mucous membranes, drying them out. Sjogren's is often accompanied by other immune system disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus. People with Sjogren's might also experience joint pain or stiffness or swollen glands. 4 Fatigue The experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine say that fatigue is a common symptom of autoimmune disease. "If you've been healthy and suddenly you feel fatigue or joint stiffness, don't downplay that," says Ana-Maria Orbai, M.D., M.H.S., a rheumatologist at the Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center. "Telling your doctor helps him or her to look closer at your symptoms and run tests to either identify or rule out autoimmune disease."RELATED: The #1 Cause of Heart Attack, According to Science 5 Skin Problems Skin issues are a common sign of autoimmune disorders. A red rash on the skin, known as the "butterfly rash" is often found in lupus. In the skin condition known as psoriasis, the body's skin-production cells go into overdrive; this can cause rough, red patches or silvery scales on the skin as cells are produced faster than the body can shed them naturally. A related condition is psoriatic arthritis, in which joint pain, redness and swelling accompany the skin scaling. This is treatable with medication. Contact a medical professional if you have any of these symptoms, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their 'very traditional' 25-year marriage: We're 'almost old-fashioned in our roles'

    "There's really only room for one man in this relationship — and it's going to be me," Mark Consuelos told Kelly Ripa early on.

  • There's One Grayscale Crypto Play You Shouldn't Buy Right Now

    Grayscale is a pioneer in developing trusts and funds that own positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and other next-gen digital currencies. Grayscale has more than $40 billion in assets under management. It's two most popular investments are Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE), giving the crypto hungry a way to buy into an exchange-listed vehicle that owns Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively.

  • Katharine McPhee Dances with Son Rennie as She Sings On TV, Jokes It's His 'Only Screen Time'

    Katharine McPhee welcomed her first baby, son Rennie David, with husband David Foster on Feb. 22

  • Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Defends Controversial Election Law

    On March 25, Georgia enacted an overhaul of it’s election law, which includes several restrictions such as a shortened time frame to request absentee ballots, a ban on most out-of-precinct provisional ballots and limitations on drop boxes.

  • Summer House 's Lauren Wirkus and Husband David Raih Welcome Baby Girl Goldie Sara

    Lauren Wirkus and David Raih welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Friday, April 16

  • Bachelorette 's Zac Clark Opens Up About How His Sobriety Journey Prepared Him for the Show

    Zac Clark got engaged to Tayshia Adams on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette